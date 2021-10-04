‘His run-up, action resembles a bit of Waqar Younis’s style’: Srikkanth names SRH player who can be a ‘fantastic' pacer

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik on Sunday hogged the limelight on his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai. The 21-year-old right-arm pacer from Kashmir clocked 150 kph in his very first over which turned out to be the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in IPL 2021.

Umran returned wicketless in his debut IPL gam after conceding 27 runs in 4 overs. However, his sheer pace and the way he troubled KKR batter Nitish Rana was enough to impress the experts of the game. While several pundits questioned why he wasn’t included earlier in the mix, former India skipper and opening batter K Srikkanth believes that the youngster can be moulded into a ‘fantastic fast bowler’.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Cheeky Cheeka’, Srikkanth stated that Malik’s ‘rhythmic’ run-up reminds him of former Pakistan bowling legend Waqar Younis.

“Don't forget, Umran Malik of SRH, he is a good pick. That guy can be moulded into a fantastic fast bowler. Nitish Rana struggled. Some weaknesses of KKR's batting was exposed.

“He has just played 1 T20 game. See somebody made a very good point during commentary - Jasprit Bumrah was picked like this. Today see, where he is. You never know. His run-up, his action everything resembles a bit of Waqar Younis's style. He has a very good rhythmic run-up and he is able to bowl at a good pace,” Srikant said.

“The way he was making Nitish Rana dance was amazing,” he added.

Umran’s journey in the SRH camp began as net bowler. He was later included as a short-time replacement for T Natarajan who returned positive Covid-19 Test at the starting of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The 21-year-old has represented jammu and Kashmir in just 2 T20s and one List A match after making his debut earlier this year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Umran picked up 3 wickets against Railways in Alur on his domestic debut.