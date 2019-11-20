e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

‘His technique is a lot different from mine’: Andre Russell heaps praise on ‘true champion’ Virat Kohli

The 31-year-old further admitted that going into next year’s World T20, West Indies will be under pressure as they are the defending champions.

cricket Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Abu Dhabi
File image of Virat Kohli with Andre Russell.
File image of Virat Kohli with Andre Russell.(BCCI Image)
         

Explosive West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has showered praise on Virat Kohli, saying the Indian skipper is a tremendous player who needs at times five-ten words to be described him as a player. “He (Virat) is a tremendous player. Sometimes, you may have to put five-ten words together to actually describe him as a player. He is such a determined guy,” Russell said on the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Also Read: Virat Kohli 32 runs away from scripting history at Eden Gardens

“Virat is a true champion. I just hope that he can keep entertaining the fans. He has been performing well in Test cricket, ODIs and T20I cricket. He is a proper all-round player,” he added.

The big-hitting Windies all-rounder further said that Kohli’s technique is a lot more classical than his.

“Virat’s technique is a lot different from mine. It’s more classical than mine. I am more awkward batter where my technique is not that smooth,” Russell said.

“My technique is all about power and brute force. I try to hit the ball as hard as possible off every delivery I face,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism

The 31-year-old further admitted that going into next year’s World T20, West Indies will be under pressure as they are the defending champions. “A lot of pressure will be there on us. That’s why we are trying to play as a group and win as many series as we can from now onwards.”

“We need to start playing some proper cricket. I hope that we can come and defend our title,” he added.

The Windies all-rounder also spoke about the T10 format and believes that it is the way for the promotion and expansion of the game in future.

tags
top news
NRC will be carried out across India, no need to worry: Amit Shah
NRC will be carried out across India, no need to worry: Amit Shah
Upgrade WhatsApp to latest version, threat via MP4 file: Central agency
Upgrade WhatsApp to latest version, threat via MP4 file: Central agency
‘Private visit’: Govt on European delegation’s Kashmir tour
‘Private visit’: Govt on European delegation’s Kashmir tour
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
Xiaomi’s ‘Super Charge Turbo’ can charge 4,000mAh battery in just 17 min
Xiaomi’s ‘Super Charge Turbo’ can charge 4,000mAh battery in just 17 min
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahRealme X2 ProSushmita Sen Birthday PartyRealme 5sMahua MajiIFFI 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news