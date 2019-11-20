IPL 2020: ‘Released Chris Lynn so that...’ - KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj Singh’s criticism

cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders’ CEO Venky Mysore came up with a cheeky response after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was critical of them releasing Chris Lynn ahead of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on December 19. Yuvraj felt KKR did not do a very smart thing by releasing Chris Lynn and that he might even drop a message to team’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan a message on the same.

Mysore responded to Yuvraj’s criticism on social media and his post read: “@YUVSTRONG12 we released @lynny50 so that we could bid for you! Love and respect for both of you champions! #IPL2020 #KKR #Legends #Sixhitters @KKRiders.”

Lynn smashed 91 off 30 balls playing for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, shattering the record for the highest individual score in T10 cricket previously held by England’s Alex Hales (87 off 32 balls).

“Chris (Lynn) was outstanding today, unbelievable hits,” Yuvraj, who also plays for the Maratha Arabians, told reporters after the game.

“He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don’t understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lynn has himself spoken out after being released by the franchise and stated he doesn’t hold any grudge towards the two-time IPL champions.

“I have got a really good relationship with the KKR owners, support staff, head coach. There are no hard feeling there at all. More important is keeping those relationships nice and strong,” Lynn said after his majestic knock in T10 league.