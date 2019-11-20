Day/Night Tests: Fast bowlers or spinners: Who are more successful - Here are the numbers

cricket

During the first Test in Indore, Indian batsmen trained against the pink ball as well and captain Virat Kohli was asked about the experience. “I played against the pink ball for the first time yesterday and it swings a lot more compared to the red ball as there is extra lacquer on the ball which does not go away too soon and also the seam holds upright for a longer period of time. If the pitch has enough assistance, the fast bowlers will be in the game for a longer period of time,” Kohli said on the eve of the first match.

There is this feeling that the pitch and conditions at the Eden Gardens would suit the seamers and that the spinners might find it difficult to have a say on the proceedings. If the initial reports are anything to go by, there will be considerable about of grass coverage of the surface so that the ball is able to retain its shape and features.

What do the numbers say - In 11 day-night Tests, spinners have taken only 96 off the 366 wickets to have fallen. The pacers have ruled the roost, but then, we should not be too quick to jump the gun.

If we look at the day-night Tests held in Asian conditions, numbers paint a different picture and here the spinners have had a significant impact on the course of play.

Two of the 11 Tests have been played in Asia and in these matches, which have been held in Dubai, spinners have taken 46 off the 73 wickets to have fallen. However, there is a pattern which the Indian team should observe - Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has two five-wicket hauls, while West Indies’ Devendra Bishoo even has an eight wicket haul. Hence, wrist-spinners have had a more profound influence on the match as compared to the finger spinners and here, Kohli and Shastri could look towards Kuldeep Yadav, who knows the conditions at Eden Gardens quite well.

“Wrist spinners will have one advantage if you see because it’s going to be very difficult to pick the seam (with black stitches) of pink ball,” Harbhajan has said and well, the numbers seem to back his theory.