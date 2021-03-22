Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka
Losing the West Indies captaincy does not appear to have demoralised Jason Holder after the all-rounder claimed 5-27 as the hosts bowled out Sri Lanka for 169 on the opening day of the first test in North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday.
Playing his first test since Kraigg Brathwaite replaced him as skipper earlier this month, Holder shared eight wickets with spearhead Kemar Roach (3-47).
Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Thirumanne put up a fighting 70 but his teammates struggled against the disciplined West Indies attack in the opener of the two-test series.
In reply, West Indies were 13 for no loss, with Brathwaite (three) and John Campbell (seven) seeing the hosts through the final hour at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Holder was happy with the impact he had made with the ball and was looking forward to doing some damage with the bat.
"The ball came out very well, my rhythm was very good, and I also managed to get some movement off the pitch, so it was great to get among the wickets and pick up a five-for on the first day," Holder said.
"We bowled really well, and we couldn’t have asked for much more. The discipline I showed with the ball was the key.
"Hopefully, going on later in the game I could make another major contribution with bat and with the ball."
Holder claimed four of his five wickets in the final session as Sri Lanka lost their last five wickets for 19 runs.
Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka
'They finally made their way out with pretty smug looks on their faces'
- Today marks 20 years since India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the epic 2001 Test series at home.
They reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar: Vaughan impressed with India openers
- "I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa
'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I
- India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
Yuvraj-Yusuf turn back clock with brilliant knocks in Road Safety Series final
Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneswar Kumar reveal new ways to dominate
- India skipper wants to take up the T20 opener's role on a regular basis while the paceman's guile and form on return from injury is promising in the build up to the Oct-Nov T20 World Cup.
All-round Hardik Pandya returns, lends India T20 side crucial balance
- Pandya's return to bowling, after lengthy injury management post a back surgery, played a crucial role in India's 3-2 T20 series win over England.
'Current format was lopsided & it made no sense not having India-Pak series'
- Raja also said that there should be a separate window for WTC where every team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the longest format of the game.
Zaheer Khan names the 'silent hero' of India's T20I win against England
- "In all of that, this player is doing his job silently. He's the silent hero of this series. His numbers are as good as any top player," Zaheer said.