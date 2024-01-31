Hong Kong host Malaysia, Canada in ODI tri-series: Squads, fixtures, all you need to know

Hong Kong host Malaysia and Canada for an ODI tri-series starting January 31. The series starts with the hosts facing Malaysia. The series will mark the first time that Malaysia play Canada and just the second time that Hong Kong face them as well. Hong Kong and Malaysia on the other hand have played 10 matches against each other and Malaysia have won 7 out of these games. Hong Kong have faced Canada just once(twitter/ Cricket Hong Kong)

The teams will face each once and the sides finishing first and second will play the final on February 4. The team that misses out on the final will play a Hong Kong A side on February 5. All of the matches will be played at the Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Hong Kong. Malaysia will go on to play a three-match ODI series against hosts Hong Kong after the completion of Tri Series.

Fixtures:

Wednesday, January 31

Match 1: Hong Kong vs Malaysia

Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Hong Kong

Friday, February 1

Match 2: Malaysia vs Canada

Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Hong Kong

Saturday, February 3

Match 3: Hong Kong vs Canada

Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Hong Kong.

Sunday, February 4

Final: TBC vs TBC

Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Hong Kong.

Monday, February 5

One-off Match: TBC vs Hong Kong-A

Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Hong Kong.

Squads:

Hong Kong: Adit Gorawara, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Raunaq Kapur, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Haroon Arshad, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Daniyal Bukhari (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Nasrulla Rana

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Udaybir Walia, Ajayveer Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ishwarjot Sohi, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Udhaya Bhagwan, Yuvraj Hundal

Malaysia: Ahmad Faiz, Aqeel Wahid, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Khizar Hayat, Muhamad Syahadat, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz (wk), Abdul Mohammad Shukri, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Amir Azim, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat, Vijay Unni