‘Hopefully I can finally get back in WI colors’: Dwayne Bravo’s cheeky message to Kieron Pollard on becoming captain

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:22 IST

Former West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo wished former fellow teammate Kieron Pollard on being appointed as the new West Indies captain in a cheeky manner. Pollard was announced as the skipper and he will be taking over from Jason Holder in both 50-over and 20-over formats. He took over the captaincy despite not having played an ODI since October 2016. Bravo, who last played an ODI for Windies in Dharamsala in 2014, in a joking manner, said that he could be considered for selection in the limited-overs series with Pollard being the new captain.

“Congratulations my friend Kieron Pollard on being appointed WI captain. You deserve it and u will be a great leader hopefully I can finally get back in WI colors again,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. He also shared a series of photos showcashing his playing days in Windies colours.

Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket last year in October. The 35-year-old Trinidadian, who made his West Indies debut in 2004, played 40 tests, 164 one-day internationals and 66 T20 internationals. His last appearance for his country came in the shortest format against Pakistan in Sept. 2016. In ODIs, he finished with 2,968 runs at 25.36, while claiming 199 wickets at an economy rate of 5.41.

His relations with West Indies cricket board had earlier come into scrutiny following the 2014 India series, which had to be called off after the 4th ODI, with the players having a contracts fallout with the players, due to reduction in salaries. Bravo, who was the captain during the series, was removed from his post, and was not considered for ODI series in the future.

He returned to play T20I series for West Indies in 2016, but then was again, not included in West Indies’ T20I series against India last year in October.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 11:22 IST