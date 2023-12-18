How Arshdeep Singh's visualisation 'before going to sleep' paid off with maiden 5-wicket-haul in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Arshdeep Singh produced a marvellous display for fast-bowling en route to picking up a maiden five-wicket-haul in the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at Johannesburg on Sunday. But were you aware… that the night prior to the game, before Arshdeep hit the bed, the India pacer had a gut feeling that everything will turn out well for him? Surprised? Don't be. The left-arm quick, in a free-wheeling chat with fellow pacer Avesh Khan, revealed a rare pre-match 'visualiation' where he foresaw himself emerging as the star at the Wanderers. Arshdeep Singh has arrived(AP)

Arshdeep and Avesh wreaked havoc as the duo combined to grab nine wickets and bowled South Africa for 116 in 27.3 overs. Arshdeep, playing on his 4th ODI, picked up four of the first Proteas wickets to fall, including that of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen for ducks, and Toni de Zorzi and Heinrich Klassen cheaply. Avesh partnered him well and picked 4/27 – his career-best figures as well as the SA batting came unglued. As it turned out, Arshdeep buoyed from his imagination, reaped the rewards as India went 1-0 up.

"It might sound like I am cooking up a story but before going to sleep yesterday, I visualised myself picking up five wickets and bringing them out by aeroplane celebration. I had thought of it in my heart that if you visualise something, there is a chance you can achieve it. I am in a good space, thinking of good things. The coach stresses on the importance of being in a positive mindset, irrespective of the performance. Enjoying things as they are, not thinking about the results and it's a lot of fun," he told Avesh in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

"The plan was to pitch the ball in the middle and get as many bowled and LBWs as possible. There was some purchase from the wicket too. There was some moisture too so we got some help there too."

Arshdeep, Avesh hunt in pairs

In Arshdeep and Avesh, Indian cricket got a glimpse into the future. Their rise only makes India's fast-bowling conundrum tricky. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj already operating as India's two leading pacers, Arshdeep and Avesh's show on Sunday strengthens the bench strength. Arshdeep's spell was a bigger takeaway as he has constantly been under the pump for leaking runs. However, his maiden five-for, coupled with an impressive demonstration of 'hunting in pairs' with Avesh, holds promise for the future of both these young pacers.

"You had set it up nicely. 2-3 wickets had gone down already so my job was to bowl stump to stump and push the team in a comfortable situation. And even then, I was able to pick 4 wickets. Felt nice. We, who are together all the time, roam around, shared nine wickets. We talk, about bowling, field placings, how to bowl to batters," said Avesh.

"When I did not play the T20Is, I was only concentrating on and practicing for the one-dayers. I was constantly bowling in the nets, and it proved to be an advantageous move. In ODIs, you have to bowl 3-4 over-spells and that's what I was honing."