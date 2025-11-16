How far have India slipped in WTC table after shock Eden Gardens defeat to South Africa under Gambhir’s watch

India's return to Eden Gardens for a first Test match at the iconic venue in six years - the longest gap since 1948 - did not go as planned as the home team succumbed to yet another home defeat under head coach Gautam Gambhir's regime. Having only recovered from the humiliating whitewash against New Zealand in November 2024, with a 2-0 win against the West Indies last month, India suffered their fourth defeat in matches after failing to chase down 124 runs on Day 3 in the final innings of the opening Test match in the series. Temba Bavuma (L) speaks with Rishabh Pant after his team's victory at the end of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa in the Eden Gardens(AFP)

Captain Temba Bavuma's fighting knock of an unbeaten 55 revived South Africa's innings on the third morning, as the visitors added 60 more runs to their overnight score for the loss of the final three wickets. Fast bowler Marco Jansen set the tone early with his quick two wickets that sent both the Indian openers packing, before Simon Harmer spun a web with his second straight four-wicket haul in the match as India, who were without injured Shubman Gill, were folded for just 93 runs.

Axar Patel did offer some late resistance with his counter-attacking show, but his high-risk approach eventually failed. Keshav Maharaj picked two back-to-back wickets to wrap up the game as South Africa secured their first win on Indian soil in 15 years.

Where do India stand after defeat in 1st South Africa Test

Following the defeat, India slipped from the third to the fourth spot. They now have four wins in eight matches thus far in the Championship cycle, resulting in a PCT of 54.16, narrowly above fifth-placed Pakistan, who have one win in two Tests.

South Africa, the reigning World Test Champions, climbed to the third spot after securing their second win in three Test matches so far. They now have an identical PCT as Sri Lanka (66.67), who remain undefeated with one win and a draw. Australia remain the table toppers with a 100 per cent record in the cycle from three wins.

Updated WTC points table after 1st India vs South Africa Test

The second Test match against South Africa will be played in Guwahati, starting next Saturday. If the hosts can manage to end the series on a 1-1 draw, they can reclaim the third spot with a PCT of 59.26, while a drawn match at the Barsapara Stadium will keep India in fourth place. However, a 0-2 whitewash could see the home team slip to the fifth place with a PCT of 48.15.