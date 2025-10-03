How good is Ravindra Jadeja? Ex-India player dissects all-rounder's underrated strength, remarks ‘The one aspect…'

Ravindra Jadeja hammered his sixth Test ton on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test vs West Indies, in Ahmedabad on Friday. Having been appointed vice-captain ahead of the Test series, Jadeja slammed 104* off 176 balls, packed with six fours and five sixes. He remained unbeaten and will resume batting with Washington Sundar (9*) on Day 3. India's Ravindra Jadeja runs after playing a shot.(AFP)

Jadeja took a single to reach his ton and was key for India. The hosts' lead reached 286 runs at Stumps, with a dominant total of 448/5. He also had a 206-run partnership off 331 balls with Dhruv Jurel, who also got his maiden Test ton.

How good is Ravindra Jadeja?

Jadeja is the current ICC Test No. 1in the all-rounder rankings, and left former India player Aakash Chopra was impressed with his performance on Day 2.

Taking to X, Chopra wrote, "Jadeja is the undisputed World’s Number 1 Test All-Rounder. The one aspect that’s not celebrated enough is his fitness. He hasn’t lost any pace or sharpness on the field. Running between the wickets etc. He’s rarely injured too. Incredible Player."

Jadeja also became the sixth player to score six or more Test tons while taking over 300 wickets in the format. The list consists of Kapil Dev, R Ashwin, Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Daniel Vettori.

Jadeja also recently opened up about his vice-captaincy appointment and revealed that BCCI hadn't informed him before releasing the squad roster. "They didn’t say anything to me. I just saw VC written next to my name when the team was announced. End of the day, whatever experience you have to share, you do it for the team," he said.

"They gave me the respect. The captain, the coach, and the management have decided to give me the responsibility. Whenever the team needs anything regarding team planning or whatever, I am always happy to contribute," he added.