How Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube can be match-winners: Lance Klusener points out specifics

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 12:37 IST

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener was perhaps the best seam bowling all-rounders in his day and was the man of the series in the 1999 World Cup. He is the perfect man to speak about Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube as India have two exciting prospects up their sleeves.

Klusener believes Hardik needs to increase his pace with the ball as this would make him a match-winner. Also, he wants the management to allow him play his own game and be expressive on the field.

“I think if he can bowl a bit quicker and can add another 5-10 kmph on that bowling, that would make a difference. His batting has come on leaps and bounds and I think he is definitely having a great leadership in the Indian team. Just encourage him to have an open mind. Rather than learn from his own mistakes, have him learn from the mistakes of others. Just grab all the knowledge and use what he can use and split up what he can’t,” Klusener told the Federal.

As far as Dube is concerned, Klusener believes that the Mumbai all-rounder has the potential, but is still a work-in-progress.

“Shivam is learning his trade; definitely showing signs of being that all-rounder. It is hard to get a long run in the Indian team if you are not performing. So, he has got a lot of work to do. He has got some great heads around him for inputs and he is definitely someone India will be looking to. And if he can rise to that occasion and deliver with the bat and the ball, then he is definitely someone can be classified as an all-rounder,” he further added.