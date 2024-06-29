How Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will decide India's fate in T20 World Cup final vs South Africa

Pitch No. 4. That’s the 22 yards of real estate on which India and South Africa will battle it out at the Kensington Oval on Saturday morning in their bid to be crowned the T20 World Cup champions. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the semi-final match against England in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024(Surjeet Yadav)

The strip has been used twice before in this tournament, but not since June 4, when England’s group fixture against Scotland was washed out. In a match reduced to 10 overs a side, the Scots stacked up 90 without loss when the game had to be abandoned. In the earlier fixture, Namibia and Oman were involved in a tie, 109 too much for the Namibians to overhaul before the Super Over came to their rescue.

More than three weeks have elapsed since the England-Scotland showdown, the groundstaff has had enough time to provide a strip worthy of the occasion. This has been a tournament in which the playing deck has been in sharp focus across countries but at the end of the day, it’s the same 22 yards on which both teams play and therefore there is a certain level of equality though in the semifinals, the Tarouba pitch suited South Africa’s pacers more than it did Afghanistan and the Providence surface was right up the alley of India’s spinners against the crease-tied Englishmen.

There is a growing belief that, after the heartbreak in Ahmedabad last November, this is India’s best chance to add to their World Cup triumphs. There are multiple reasons why that optimism can be translated into reality. For all the muscle-flexing South Africa have indulged in over the last four weeks, India are on top of their game, every base covered, nearly every part (apart from Virat Kohli) performing at optimal level. Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been flawless, India’s selection calls – they have used only 12 players, with pacer Mohammed Siraj slotting in in New York and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav replacing him on the more spin-friendly decks in the Caribbean – have been judicious and their approach has been in keeping with their commitment to playing boldly and without fear, with bat and ball.

This is a seasoned outfit, well versed in the nuances of 20-over cricket but adroit at embracing modern trends despite several personnel on the wrong side of 30. T20 cricket is often, and mistakenly, touted as a young man’s game. India’s 30-something brigade – Rohit, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel – has fused skill and experience beautifully. In the big games, where pressure can make people do funny things, the importance of calmness in decision-making that comes from having played in such situations previously can’t be exaggerated. India have a decisive edge in that regard, given that for South Africa, this is uncharted territory. Despite their return to international cricket 32 and a half years back, this is their first entry into the final of a men’s World Cup, and if they don’t feel the jangling of nerves and the leaden feet that accompany a tilt at history, it will be most surprising.

Where can India win the game? On the field, for sure, but also in the mind, between the ears. Throughout this tournament, and at the 50-over World Cup, they have shown great adeptness in seizing the moments, in creating or recognising openings and stepping in ruthlessly for the kill. They have the world’s best cross-format bowler in Bumrah, whose four overs have such a huge impact on everything else that succeeds it. Arshdeep Singh has no qualms in acknowledging that several of his wickets are a result of the pressure and presence of Bumrah at the other end, and few teams/batters have had the courage to take him on. Among the 22 gifted players that will take the field on Saturday, Bumrah stands tall as the unquestioned first among equals. The overs he bowls, and the knowledge that the overs he will bowl at the death, are the sternest examination will inevitably play on Protean minds. How India exploit this uncertainty could make all the difference.

Despite possessing Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa have had their travails against left-arm wrist spin, which magnifies Kuldeep’s role. Heinrich Klaasen is a fantastic destroyer of spin and Kuldeep’s middle-overs battle with the right-hander and David Miller, an IPL veteran, will constitute a crucial passage of play. On form and class, one must back Kuldeep to reprise his magic of the last four matches, especially given how beautifully he has been able to drift the ball away from the right-hander and break it back on pitching.

For all of India’s batting riches, the key to success rests in Bumrah’s right hand and Kuldeep’s left. Without a doubt.