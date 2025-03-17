How much prize money did Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters win on clinching the IML? What about runner-up West Indies?

Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters won the inaugural International Masters League title on Sunday by beating the West Indies Masters led by Brian Lara. India were on top right from the beginning of the match, with spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in particular breaking the back of the West Indies innings by conceding just 12 runs in four overs. Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters won a prize of money of INR 1 crore. (IML)

While it was retired players who played in the tournament, some of whom hadn't played any kind of cricket for many a year, the matches were played with passion, Yuvraj Singh's verbal bust up with Tino Best in the final being an example. There was also substantial prize money to be won for various awards apart from the big ones for the title-winners themselves and the player of the series.

Prize money for the winners and the runners-up

Tendulkar lifted the trophy for the winning side before celebrating with the rest of his teammates. The India Masters side, which included Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan along with Tendulkar, won a cash prize of ₹1 crore. The West Indies Masters, which featured Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn and, in earlier games, Chris Gayle, received a cash prize of ₹5 crore for finished runners-up. Ambati Rayudu won player of the match after scoring 74 runs in 50 balls. He won a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Other individual awards

Here is a list of the rest of the awards that were distributed after the final on Sunday.

Match Awards

Bank of Baroda Masterstroke of the Match: Ambati Rayudu (9 fours) - Rs. 50,000

Most Sixes in the Match: Ambati Rayudu (3 sixes) - Rs. 50,000

Gamechanger of the Match: Shahbaz Nadeem (2/12 in 4 overs)

Most Economical Bowler: Shahbaz Nadeem (economy rate of 3.00)

Player of the Match: Ambati Rayudu (74 runs off 50 balls) - Rs. 50,000

Season Awards

Most Fours in the Season: Kumar Sangakkara - 38 fours (Rs. 500,000)

Most Sixes in the Season: Shane Watson - 25 sixes (Rs. 500,000)