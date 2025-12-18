How out of favour Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan earned back DC, CSK’s trust after spending time out in the wilderness

The IPL 2026 auction room in Abu Dhabi witnessed an uncomfortable silence twice, once when Prithvi Shaw’s name was called, then again for Sarfaraz Khan. Both players, carrying baggage heavier than their talent, watched franchise paddles stay down. Seven hours later, the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings raised their hands, securing both at their base prices of INR 75 lakhs each. Will Prithvi Shaw, left, learn from Sarfaraz Khan?(Agencies/Sarfaraz Khan)

The buys screamed risk. But their recent domestic performances that preceded this moment indicated something else entirely: redemption earned through runs and hard grind.

Prithvi Shaw: DC’s reinvests in their powerplay weapon

Prithvi Shaw did not just return to form, he obliterated the doubts with a statistical rampage that made ignoring him impossible.

The Ranji Trophy statement

Smashed 222 off 156 balls for Maharashtra against Chandigarh, reaching his double century in just 141 balls, one of the fastest in the tournament’s history.

Became Maharashtra’s leading run-scorer after joining mid-season: 470 runs in 7 innings at an average of 67.14.

This came after the Mumbai Cricket Association dropped him for fitness concerns in October 2024.

The T20 proof

On his SMAT captaincy debut for Maharashtra, he cracked 66 runs off 36 balls, his half-century coming off just 23 deliveries.

Accumulated 183 runs at a strike rate of 160.52, exactly the powerplay tempo IPL franchises obsess over.

Why Delhi Capitals trust him again

DC’s decision was not purely sentimental; it was calculated risk management:

Familiar environment: Shaw spent seven seasons with DC, giving both parties an understanding of what works and what doesn’t.

Role clarity: Indian powerplay accelerator to partner KL Rahul at the top, offering flexibility in both chasing and defending scenarios.

Impact substitute era logic: Even without guaranteed XI status, Shaw becomes a situational weapon for flat tracks, small ground, or when DC need to win the powerplay outright.

Redemption narrative: The captaincy responsibility in Maharashtra signaled structure, fitness standards, and dressing-room trust, exactly what DC needs to see.

DC co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi framed it perfectly: “We see this as a second chance for Prithvi. Every player goes through ups and downs.”

Sarfaraz Khan: CSK’s search for middle-over spin dominator

Sarfaraz Khan forced a rethink not through domestic domination alone, but by answering one question that kept him out of T20 cricket: can he accelerate?

The SMAT explosion

Blasted 73 off just 22 balls before the auction, including the fastest fifty in SMAT history (15 balls)

Tournament total: 329 runs in 7 innings at an average of 65.80 and 203.08 strike rate.

Added his maiden T20 century (100 of 47 balls vs Assam), proving consistency

The Test credentials

Debuted for India in February 2024 after years of Ranji dominance

First class average of 65.61 across 66 matches, with multiple 900+ run Ranji seasons.

Why Chennai Super Kings took the punt

CSK’s logic seems to be classing Stephen Fleming-era value hunting:

Base price upside: Got after initial rejection when the auction room cooled, exactly how CSK build squads

Indian middle-order hitter: Protects overseas slots for bowlers while adding spin-hitting and middle-overs acceleration

Role fit for Chepauk: His square of the wicket game and unconventional technique offer what CSK's current batters most don’t provide

Emotional buy-in: Sarfaraz’s Instagram response (“Thank you CSK for giving me new life”) fits CSK’s brand of second chances.

Bottom line

At INR 75 lakh each, neither Shaw nor Sarfaraz needs to be superstars, just role players with upside. But their domestic performances suggest they are capable of far more. Shaw answered fitness doubts with Ranji brutality and captaincy responsibility. Sarfaraz answered T20 skepticism with strike-rate proof and match-winning knocks.

The IPL loves redemption stories. These two have just written the opening chapters.