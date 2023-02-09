How Ravindra Jadeja put Australia to sword with memorable India return in Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at Nagpur

Tough times don't last but tough people do. Coming back after a long break from international cricket on Thursday, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja orchestrated the Indian attack with the ball in the curtain-raiser of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Thwarting Australia's bid to halt the Indian juggernaut in the 1st innings of the Test opener at Nagpur, spin wizard Jadeja almost single-handedly skittled out Pat Cummins and Co. on a turning Nagpur pitch.

From Steve Smith reigniting the best batter debate with nemesis Virat Kohli to World No.1 batter Marnus Labuschagne engaging in the ‘chess battle’ with veteran Ravichandran Ashiwn, the much-anticipated Test series opener was all about high-voltage battles between some of the modern-day greats. However, the high-profile encounter only encapsulated a Jadeja mayhem at Nagpur in the first 63 overs of the Australian innings.

Successfully recovering from a knee injury and surgery that sidelined him for almost six months, Jadeja wreaked havoc with the ball in his first international game of the 2023 season. The spin-bowling maverick sparked a stunning batting collapse of the Baggy Greens on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test. Stamping his authority in the 'pitched battle' involving the top two Test teams, Jadeja provided India with the all-important breakthrough of Marnus Labuschagne. The left-arm spinner brought curtains to the 82-run stand between batting superstars Steve Smith and Labuschagne in the 36th over of the Australian innings.

Making sure that Australia get affected by a double whammy, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar tasted blood after handing Matt Renshaw a golden duck on the next ball. Fresh from his twin strikes against the mighty Australian side, Jadeja didn't take long to take the jackpot wicket of batting maestro Smith. Labuschagne, who was denied a gritty half-century by Jadeja, eventually cut a frustrated figure after the veteran Indian all-rounder bamboozled Smith in the 42nd over. For a distraught Labuschagne, the writing was on the wall as Australia were staring at a batting collapse in Nagpur.

Jadeja then outfoxed debutant Todd Murphy for a duck in the 59th over before completing his memorable five-wicket haul. Ending a patient knock of Peter Handscomb, the Saurashtra stalwart removed the Australian middle-order batter before the visitors eventually folded for a paltry total of 177 in 63.5 overs. Returning magical figures of 5-47, comeback man Jadeja completed his dream return as his 11th five-wicket haul made sure India finish the opening day ahead of Australia in the enchanting contest at Nagpur.

Jadeja secured 8 maidens in the 22 overs he bowled on Day 1 at Nagpur. Thanks to a bowling masterclass on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test match, the senior all-rounder is now closing in on completing 250 wickets in the longest and oldest format of the game. The 34-year-old has bagged 247 wickets in 61 Test matches for India. Interestingly, the wrecker-in-chief of the Australian innings in Nagpur holds sway over some of the Indian bowling greats in red-ball cricket. Jadeja (24.40) possesses a better bowling average than icons Bishan Singh Bedi (28.71), Javagal Srinath (30.49), and Harbhajan Singh (32.46) in Test cricket.

Forming an established partnership with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Jajded has developed a knack for demolishing world-class batting orders on Indian soil. The formidable duo of Jadeja and Ashwin has picked up 389 wickets in the 37 Tests they have played together in India. Spinners Jadeja and Ashwin shared 8 wickets (in 37.5 overs) to help India dominate Australia on Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at Nagpur.

