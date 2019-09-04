How Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri reacted after Hanuma Vihari’s ton in Kingston Test

cricket

Hanuma Vihari was unarguably the star for India with the bat during the recently concluded Test series against West Indies and the middle-order batsman ended the series with an impressive 289 runs from two matches. Vihari narrowly missed out on a century in the first Test as he was dismissed for 93 but he more than made up for it in the second Test as he slammed 111 in the first innings and then followed it up with an unbeaten half century. It was a special moment for Vihari as he scored his maiden ton and the youngster revealed how skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri reacted to his feat.

“They both (Kohli and Shastri) were overjoyed. The entire team stood and applauded me from the dressing room. I can’t describe the feeling when I stretched my arms and celebrated my century while looking at the dressing room. The entire team was applauding me from the dressing room’s balcony. It was ( an)amazing and incredible feeling. That means a lot to me. They believe in my game and talent which I possess. Not just my team-mates, I got messages from all corners. That was an emotional day for me. It was nice to get the maiden hundred on foreign soil,” Vihari told Times of India in an interview.

Kohli was all praise for Vihari after the series win and he went on to call him the ‘standout performer’ of the series. “Hanuma was the stand-out batsman in this game. According to the surface, it was a top-class innings from him. He (Hanuma) is willing to improve. He accepts and corrects his mistakes and plays with a lot of heart. Always up to do anything for the team. It’s a very young career so far but he’s shown why he’s been backed and selected in this team,” Kohli said.

Vihari called Kohli a ‘great captain’ and said that he leads the team by example.”He (Virat Kohli) has led by example. Everyone knows that he has got a lot of passion. The energy which he possesses, it is intimidating to the opposition. He is a great captain and the way he is driving the team forward is amazing. I am sure he will lead the team to the Test Championship win. I am happy and proud that I am playing under him,” he said.

