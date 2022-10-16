'How will you play for India?': Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction after 11-year-old bowler impresses him in T20 WC nets

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are engaged in their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which got underway from Sunday. However, the Men In Blue kick-start their campaign a week later and before that they will engage in two warm-up matches. India will play Australia in their first warm-up fixture on Monday and it will be followed by another one against New Zealand, which will be played two days later.

Apart from toiling hard at the nets, the India skipper has also been engaging with the fans present in Australia and a 11-year-old kid also got to be part of it. Drushil Chauhan, the name of the kid, was invited by Rohit to the Indian dressing room and got the opportunity to bowl against the talismanic batter at nets.

Also Read | ‘It will be at the back of India’s mind’: Butt's big warning to Rohit and Co., names two PAK players who ‘need to play’

BCCI released a video of the same, in which team analyst Hari Prasad Mohan was heard narrating, how Rohit identified the talent among 100 kids.

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



When a 11-year-old impressed @ImRo45 with his smooth action! 👌 👌



A fascinating story of Drushil Chauhan who caught the eye of #TeamIndia Captain & got invited to the nets and the Indian dressing room. 👏 👏 #T20WorldCup



Watch 🔽https://t.co/CbDLMiOaQO — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2022

"We arrived at the WACA for our afternoon practice session and kids were wrapping up their morning event. So as soon as we entered the dressing room, we were able to see 100 odd kids playing and enjoying cricket.

“And there was one kid, who caught everyone's eyes and Rohit was the first one to identify the kid. And after watching 2-3 balls the kid bowled, everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up and how naturally talented he was. He was constantly beating the bat and Rohit immediately went out of the dressing room and called the kid and asked him to bowl a few more balls,” Mohan said in the video.

Post their net session, Rohit asked Drushil: “You stay in Perth; how are you going to play for India?”

Pat came the reply: “I am going to go to India when I’ll be good enough.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON