‘It will be at the back of India’s mind’: Butt's big warning to Rohit and Co., names two PAK players who ‘need to play’

The T20 World Cup got underway on Sunday but Rohit Sharma and Co. still have a week left before they start their official campaign. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture, which is scheduled to be played in Melbourne on October 23. Rohit Sharma has already mentioned that the playing XI for the much-anticipated contest has already been decided.

The predictions also have started coming for the blockbuster clash and many experts in Pakistan believe that India, despite having all the artillery in their arsenal, won't start as a favourite. The latest member to join the bandwagon is former Pakistan batter Salman Butt.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Butt highlighted India's recent defeats against Babar Azam and Co., claiming it will be running in their head and the team will be on their heels going into the contest.

Also Read | 'They are going to be a threat': Gautam Gambhir fires massive warning to Rohit-led India ahead of T20 World Cup opener

“Pakistan have defeated India in two of their last three meetings. It will be at the back of India’s mind, so they won’t be complacent. They know they cannot take Pakistan lightly. The World Cup match was impacted by dew and the toss, but the Asia Cup Super 4 match was a close one. Pakistan eventually won thanks to that innings by Mohammad Nawaz.

“In the past, India had won all their World Cup matches against Pakistan, but that streak is also over now. Both teams know that whoever plays well on the day will win,” the ex-cricketer noted.

India had endured a tough 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the previous edition of the World Cup played in UAE. Since then both the nations have engaged in T20Is at the Asia Cup 2022, out of which India won one, while Pakistan won the other.

Also Read | 'India aren't in good form. Their batting is struggling and bowling without Bumrah...': PAK great makes massive remark

Sharing his thoughts on what should be the ideal line-up against India, Butt backed Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi to be included in Pakistan's playing XI.

Both the players have returned to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries. “Now that Shaheen and Fakhar have been picked, they need to play against India; there is no option. This is the World Cup after all. Suppose Shaheen is rested against India, and claims 3-4 wickets against a weak side, there will be criticism over why he didn’t play against India,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON