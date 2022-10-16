Home / Cricket / 'India aren't in good form. Their batting is struggling and bowling without Bumrah...': PAK great makes massive remark

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:31 AM IST

The former World Cup-winning pacer explained that while India's batting has struggled, their bowling, in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah doesn't look the same, calling them a bunch of medium pacers.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

The T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia from Sunday onwards, but fans remain in baited breath for the blockbuster tie on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when arch-rivals India will take on Pakistan in their tournament opener. The high-octane match has been the cynosure in world cricket for the last few weeks and is likely to remain until that Sunday with veteran cricketers and analysts giving their predictions for the match. Pakistan great Aaqib Javed has been among them, but he rather gave his opinion on the Indian side, making a big statement before the match.

Speaking to the media, the World Cup-winning pacer opined that the Rohit Sharma-led side does not look in the best of form for the T20 World Cup. He explained that while their batting has struggled, their bowling, in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah doesn't look the same, calling them a bunch of medium pacers. He however, hailed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a game changer for India.

“India ki halat jo hain na woh bhi kuch aachi form main nehin hain. Unke batting bhi struggle kar raha hain, aur Bumrah ke bager bowling waisi nehin hain ki aap soche ki...ki ek impact hota hain bowler ka jo Shaheen ka hai ya Haris ka hain. Yeh impact ka bara pressure hota hain, fark padta hain. Unke jo abhi bowlers hain woh aam medium pace bowlers hain. Ha Pandya ek hain jo game kisibhi waqt change kar sakta hain,” he said.

India have named Mohammed Shami as Bumrah's replacement for the World Cup. Shami did not make a single T20I appearance for India since the last World Cup.

The October 23 clash will be the third time India and Pakistan have faced each other in 2022. India won their Asia Cup opener against Babar Azam-led side while Pakistan won the Super 4 tie which led to Men in Blue's exit from the tournament.

