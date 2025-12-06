HTLS 2025: 'Feels like we’ve done something': Deepti Sharma reflects on World Cup win, journey and road named in honour

All-rounder Deepti Sharma was overjoyed after her key contributions helped India win the World Cup last month. She consistently delivered whenever her captain entrusted her with responsibility, proving her mettle on the biggest stage. She piled up 215 runs with three half-centuries and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps, earning the Player of the Tournament award. Deepti graced the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 on Saturday alongside head coach Amol Muzumdar in a session moderated by senior journalist Sharda Urgra, where she reflected on the thrill of India’s World Cup victory and the honours that followed, calling it a surreal and proud moment to have a road in Agra named after her. Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025: Deepti Sharma opened up on India's World Cup triumph.

"Finally, it feels like we’ve done something. We’re caught up in events, running a little busy, but it feels great to have made our dream come true. Never thought it’ll happen (a road named after her), but since it makes your family proud, no better feeling," Deepti said on the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

The star all-rounder, who was bestowed with the Arjuna Award, received a unique tribute in her hometown, Agra, following her World Cup heroics. A road leading to her residence in Avadhpuri Colony was officially named “Arjuna Awardee Cricketer Deepti Sharma Marg” in her honour.

Deepti recalled a defining childhood moment that hinted at her future in cricket. At the age of nine, a casual throw she made while sitting on the stairs accidentally hit a single stump, instantly drawing attention and revealing her natural power and potential.

"I was 9 when a throw changed my life. I was sitting on the stairs when I casually threw the ball. It turns out that it hit the stumps (a single stump). So people started talking. It’s natural (the ability to generate power with her shoulders)," she added.

Deepti further opened up about the moment she first represented India in 2014, describing the pressure and responsibility she felt on the international stage. She emphasised the need to stay composed, give her all in every match, and spoke warmly about her brother’s unwavering support and encouragement, which have helped her embrace challenges throughout her career.

“When I played my first match for India, I had realised that I need to face it and step up during pressure situations. If you remain calm and composed, you can handle any situation. Irrespective of the magnitude of the match, I know I have to give my 100 per cent. There’s no other option. My brother is my support. He keeps at my ears all the time. I love challenges," she said.

India head coach Amol Muzumdar, a stalwart of domestic cricket, played a pivotal role in helping India end their World Cup drought in November. Widely respected by the squad, he also lifted some of the burden off the players’ shoulders, with Deepti Sharma noting how his trust in them helped reduce pressure.

"When I met sir for the first time, it never felt like a first meeting. He’s always been very motivating; shows faith and trust. It’s very important. That releases half the pressure. I find it very significant. The trust between coach and player is extremely crucial," she added.

Deepti has established herself as a genuine match-winner for India with both bat and ball. She has scored 2,739 runs in 121 ODIs at an average of 37.01, including one century and 18 fifties, and taken 162 wickets. In T20Is, she has contributed 1,100 runs in 129 matches alongside 147 wickets, highlighting her all-round consistency across formats.

“Need to pay attention to playing more domestic cricket”

The 28-year-old highlighted the growing opportunities in women’s cricket, praising the BCCI’s initiatives and stressing the importance of more domestic matches to help players develop and strengthen their skills.

"It’s gotten better. BCCI has taken up this initiative. We need to pay attention to playing more domestic cricket; that’s one way we can improve a lot," she added.

In the end, Deepti shared an inspiring message for young athletes and their families, urging them to dream big and highlighting the crucial role of parental support in helping daughters achieve success on the biggest stages.

“Keep dreaming big, because if you do, you will eventually realise it. My message to all parents is, ‘please support your daughters’. That’s more important than hard work. If you support them, they will be seen with the same view as the Indian women’s World Cup-winning team," she concluded.