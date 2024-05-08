Hyderabad weather update, SRH vs LSG: Will rain dent playoff hopes for Cummins, Rahul's men? Who benefits from washout?

On Wednesday, former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both teams are tied at 12 points with six wins from 11 matches and will desperately try to make the cut for the playoffs. However, their contention hopes face a threat of a washout with sudden thundershowers in Hyderabad that have drenched SRH’s home ground. File image of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad(Getty)

While the rain is expected on Wednesday evening, a washout would mean both SRH and LSG will be awarded one point each, putting them above Chennai Super Kings in the top four. However, if the defending champions manage to beat the Gujarat Titans in their next encounter, they’ll be amongst the top contenders alongside Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

With a washout, both SRH and LSG can finish at a maximum of 17 points at the end of the group stage, while both CSK and Delhi Capitals will have a chance to score 18 points in the season, as they currently have six wins to their name.

As per the report by AccuWeather, the weather is likely to get cloudy in the evening of the match day, followed by thunderstorms and winds after 8 pm. The chances of rain are nearly 50 per cent on the evening of the match.

The Orange Army have had a bittersweet run in the league after kickstarting their season on a grand note. They have lost three of their last five encounters and went down against the Mumbai Indians in a below-average performance. Lucknow, on the other hand, were handed a one-sided defeat in their last match by KKR after managing to score only 137 runs while chasing a mammoth 235 total.

Current positions

While there is a high possibility of the net run rate factor coming into play, SRH might be ahead of LSG with a net run rate of -0.065. The former champions are currently placed at no.4, whereas the Super Giants currently find themselves at no.6 at a run-rate of -0.371. The other team that can dent both teams' playoff hopes could be the Delhi Capitals, who are currently at no.5 with 12 points in 12 matches.