'I am hoping MS Dhoni...': Sunil Gavaskar hands special request to CSK skipper for RR clash in IPL 2023

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has shared a special request for MS Dhoni in the build-up to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) blockbuster meeting with former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. Four-time winners CSK will host Sanju Samson's RR in match No.17 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni's CSK will hope to extend their winning run after a morale-boosting win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first El Clasico of the new season. Sunil Gavaskar has handed a special request to CSK skipper MS Dhoni (PTI-AP)

Dhoni's CSK side has climbed to the fifth spot after back-to-back wins over table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and record-time winners Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023. Sharing his views ahead of the upcoming match between Chennai and Rajasthan, former Indian skipper Gavaskar urged wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni to bat up the order against the 2008 champions at the Chepauk.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni to create history with blockbuster IPL record vs RR, Jadeja drops special message for CSK captain

“I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order. So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs,” Gavaskar told Star Sports on the Cricket Live Show.

One of the greatest leaders in the history of the game, Dhoni will create a new record on matchday 17 of the cash-rich league. The 41-year-old will record his 200th appearance as the leader of the Yellow Brigade. The former India captain has smashed over 5,004 runs in 237 IPL matches. Nicknamed Thala, the Ranchi stalwart played his first IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in 2008.

‘Will he play in IPL again after this season…’

Talking about Dhoni’s association with the Chennai-based franchise, IPL icon Harbhajan Singh also opened up about the future of the CSK skipper amid the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. The legendary skipper of the Yellow Brigade is in speculation about bidding farewell to IPL cricket after the end of the season. “Dhoni was born in Ranchi, lives there as well but lives in the hearts of the people of Chennai. Will he play in IPL again after this season or not, it will be known at a later date, but Mahi's return to this field is no less than a love story in itself,” Harbhajan added. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON