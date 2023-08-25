'India will win Asia Cup but against Australia, NZ and SA…': Former BCCI selector highlights World Cup concern

Five days to go for the Asia Cup, 41 days to World Cup… and 18 days between the two. That is all the window Team India has to sort out their squad of 15 and the Playing XI. India's squad was the Asia Cup, which was unveiled earlier this week on Monday, is expected to be on similar lines of the team that will make the cut for the World Cup, and if that indeed is the case, the Asia Cup and India's performance at the continental event will hold a significant bearing. How far can the Indian cricket team go in the Asia Cup and subsequently the World Cup?(Getty)

India are the most successful team in Asia Cup history having won the title 7 times, and hence, it was quite the shocker not to see them make it to the final of last year's tournament, let alone win it despite the presence of the star-studded team. This year, with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, and the slotting of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, India's team composition wears a lot more balanced look. Based on the squad assembled by the BCCI, former India all-rounder Madan Lal has no doubts that Rohit Sharma and Co. will win the Asia Cup, but doesn't have the same confidence when it comes to the World Cup.

"I am sure that they will win the Asia Cup but in World Cup any six teams - Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa... are the 6 top teams. Everybody has a chance. We are playing at home so there is this advantage. But at the same time, it could turn into a disadvantage as well because of pressure. Thankfully, they all are experienced players and know how to handle pressure," Lal, a former India coach, told HindustanTimes.com.

'My only concern is…': Madan Lal on KL Rahul

Weighing in on the return of Rahul and Shreyas, Lal did not see their lack of match practice as red flags but definitely feels it could have been better had the two played a couple of matches barring the stimulator game at the NCA. While Shreyas has recovered fully, Rahul picked up a recent niggle, as pointed out by chairman of selectors Aji Agarkar, and is expected to miss the first two games of India's Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan and Nepal.

"My concern will be the fitness levels and nothing else. They are experiences, they have the exposure. Definitely, if they could have played a couple of games, it could have been better in terms of confidence. They could have felt being part of the game and it would have reassured them that they are injury-free," added Lal.

