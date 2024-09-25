I asked Steve Smith 'will you open against India?': Australia's BGT hope walks right into trap laid by ex-India keeper

Australia's hopes of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from India relies heavily on the shoulders on Steve Smith, but Deep Dasgupta reckons Rohit Sharma and Co. wouldn't mind seeing the batting stalwart continue to open the innings for his team. Smith, one of Australia's most successful middle order batters, transitioned into the role of an opener after David Warner's retirement, facing the new ball in the series against West Indies at home and in New Zealand. However, the decision hasn't gone as per plan as Smith's returns prove. In eight innings, Smith has scored 171 runs, including a best of 91 not out in Brisbane. In contrast, Smith has found most success batting in the middle order, amassing almost 6000 runs from the No.4 spot. Steve Smith has been a thorn in India's eyes in the past, but not so much this time around.(Reuters)

Dasgupta is confident that the Indian bowlers won't mind seeing Smith in the five-Test series. Recalling a chat he had with the former Australia captain not too long ago, Dasgupta revealed Smith's batting plans for the BGT, one that Rohit and his bowlers would absolutely relish. The last time the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was with Australia, Smith played a big role, pummelling 769 runs from four Tests, and if India can get rid of Smith early, which if he continues to remain adamant, it promises to give the visiting team an edge.

"If you're an Indian, you'd be happy to see Steve Smith opening. You don't want to see Steve Smith batting at 4 or down the order because it's baffling. Almost the peak of his career he's done so well over so many years batting at that number. Starting to open? It's a different ball game you know. Anyone who has played any level of cricket will tell you that middle order in Test cricket and opening are two very different jobs. When you're coming in to bat with 20 overs bowled and with a new ball, they're very different," Dasgupta said on talkSPORT Cricket.

"I bumped into him recently and I asked him 'You opening? What's that about? And I did ask him 'Are you going to open against India as well?' And he said, 'yeah, I am thinking about it'. I said 'yeah, you should, why not?' Because it's quite baffling."

Smith loves batting against India

Smith has enjoyed batting against India. Following his record series in 2014-15, Smith was once again hit form in 2017 with 499 runs. The 12-month ban for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal prevented Smith from participating in the 2018-19 series which India won 2-1. Two years later, Smith was back but had a relatively quiet series of 313 runs. That number shrunk even further last year – 145 from 4 Tests – when Australia came to India last year. With Australia keen to end their 10-year-long rut against India, Smith holds key. For all you know, the decision to make him open could well be a stop-gap arrangement after all, but Dasgupta still fails to find the logic behind the move.

"I can understand that he's not scoring runs and you're trying to still find a place for him. That's the only spot available. Stuff like 'We can only fit you in there so why don't you try that position'. But that wasn't the case, was it? I don't know. I found it very surprising. I've heard other teams doing it but not Australia. There is a plan behind everything they have done the years," the former wicketkeeper batter added.