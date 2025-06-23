‘I can see a little bit of Rishabh Pant in him’: Pujara makes staggering comparison for ENG star, says ‘not many can…'

Harry Brook put in a dominant batting display for England on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test vs India, in Leeds. The English batter was sent at No. 5 on Day 2, and managed to remain unbeaten, but also failed to open his account. He was almost dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, but the delivery was adjudged as no-ball as the India pacer overstepped. India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(@BCCI X)

On Day 3, Brook took charge, smacking 99 runs off 112 balls, at an average of 88.39. His knock also consisted of 11 fours and two sixes, but narrowly missed out on a century.

‘I can see a little bit of Rishabh Pant in him’

Speaking to Sony Sports, Cheteshwar Pujara dissected Brook’s performance and also reflected on his time with the batter in the English domestic setup. “I've seen his journey when I was playing for Yorkshire, he made his first-class debut. So since then he has matured and he's playing and he's leading in the white circuit for the England team, so he knows, understands his responsibility and the kind of shots he played today—I mean, not many players can do that,” he said.

Pujara also went on to compare Brook to Rishabh Pant, who got an entertaining ton in the first innings. “I can see a little bit of Rishabh Pant in him because he's stepping down, although both have different approach, but both of them are fearless. Both of them are trying to disrupt bowler's length, and they are trying to put pressure on back on the bowlers and that's why that's the key, because whenever the team is in trouble,” he said.

“Those are the guys who put pressure back on the bowlers and take the game away from you very quickly. Harry Brook is one of them who bats very quickly. His strike rate is always on the higher side, which is always difficult for the opposition team,” he further added.

England posted 465 in their first innings, in response to India’s 471. India managed to reach 90/2 at Stumps on Day 3, and lead by 96 runs. KL Rahul (47*) and skipper Shubman Gill (6*) will resume batting for the visitors on Day 4.