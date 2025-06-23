Search Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

‘KL Rahul doesn’t know how good a player he is’: Sunil Gavaskar dissects why India star hasn’t 'fulfilled his potential'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 23, 2025 11:53 AM IST

KL Rahul (47*) will resume batting for India on Day 4, alongwith skipper Shubman Gill (6*), who got a ton in the first innings.

Since the departure of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from red-ball cricket, KL Rahul is one of the few remaining members from the previous leadership setup. Rahul is currently in action in the ongoing India vs England first Test match in Leeds, and got a strong start in the first innings, but failed to capitalise, departing for 42 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar praised KL Rahul, who is currently in action in the ongoing India vs England Test series.
Sunil Gavaskar praised KL Rahul, who is currently in action in the ongoing India vs England Test series.

The opener also had a strong strong in the second innings on Day 3, and is currently unbeaten at 47*. He showcased his shot selection in the final session as India got to 90/2 at Stumps, with a lead of 96 runs.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly desires a return to Team India, this time as coach: 'Gautam Gambhir has started off little slow...'

‘Total team man’

Such has been his impact in the series, that Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on the India opener, and also revealed the reason why the Karnataka cricketer hasn’t been able to fulfill his potential yet.

“Total team man. He has even been asked to keep wickets. He does that for the team, and that's what you want in the team. You see the way he reacts to the situation. He's got an equanimity about him, which is so rare because in today's day and age where everybody's got to be doing things to show that they have achieved something, his celebrations are also muted. One thing everybody agrees about KL Rahul is that he doesn't know how good a player he is. I mean, he would agree,” he said.

In awe of his shot selection, Gavaskar continued, “He's got so much talent. Look at all the shots on the offside, leg-side, the flick, everything. All the shots, but he hasn't lived up to that. Now, that could be a bit of self-doubt in his mind or whatever that sometimes keeps the Bangalore boys from fulfilling their potential.”

“Thrilling to watch off the front foot, off the back foot, then the straight batter drive, which we saw just now and the cover drive. I can rave about that cover drive because there's perfection in that. I hope that he comes good in this series and scores over 500, maybe 700 runs. That would be fantastic from India,” he further added.

Rahul will resume batting for India on Day 4, alongwith skipper Shubman Gill (6*), who got a ton in the first innings.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / ‘KL Rahul doesn’t know how good a player he is’: Sunil Gavaskar dissects why India star hasn’t 'fulfilled his potential'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On