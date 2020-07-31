e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘I didn’t want to go to the ground, had fallen out of love with the game’: England all-rounder David Willey

‘I didn’t want to go to the ground, had fallen out of love with the game’: England all-rounder David Willey

30-year-old pacer David Willey was ignored for the World Cup last year despite being with the side for the majority of the year. Rising fast bowler Jofra Archer was favoured over Willey by the selectors for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

cricket Updated: Jul 31, 2020 13:40 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Press Trust of India
England team player David Willey celebrates the dismissal of West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons.
England team player David Willey celebrates the dismissal of West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons. (Hindustan Times)
         

There are only a certain number of players than a team can pick for the World Cup. They announce their squad for the perennial tournament and naturally some players get selected while some get dropped. The whole culmination of a season for a cricketer comes to the fore when a World squad is announced. But it is devastating for the players to get ousted before a World Cup. In India, Ambati Rayudu faced the brunt and eventually announced his retirement.

In England, 30-year-old pacer David Willey was ignored for the World Cup last year despite being with the side for the majority of the year. Rising fast bowler Jofra Archer was favoured over Willey by the selectors for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He was also left out of the limited-overs tours of New Zealand and South Africa.

But he made a roaring comeback into the team with a maiden five-wicket haul against Ireland. After the game, Willey revealed that he had “fallen out of love for the game” following his last-minute ouster from England’s World Cup squad. The 30-year-old pacer has taken 57 wickets in 47 ODIs.

READ | He told me he is going to score a hundred in an hour: L Balaji lavishes praise on former India batsman

David Willey celebrates after taking a wicket.
David Willey celebrates after taking a wicket. ( Action Images via Reuters )

“I just didn’t want to be there. I didn’t want to go to the ground. When I was at the ground, I didn’t want to be there, and I wanted to get back to the hotel. I’d fallen out of love with the game, I think,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Willey said the coronavirus-forced break actually helped him as he made a successful return to guide England to a six-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI on Thursday.

“It was just special to be out there playing for England again. I’ve gone away and worked quite hard to get back near my best. It’s been a rollercoaster, but I was just out there enjoying my cricket today. I’m moving in the right direction and I feel like my best cricket is still to come,” he said.

“Circumstances have given me this opportunity. I didn’t get a look in over the winter, I missed out there. The extended break has been really good for me. The timing for all of this has worked out perfectly for me and it was the icing on the cake.”

Willey also talked about the depth that England has in the limited-overs setup.

It’s an unbelievable squad. You look at the players that still aren’t getting a look-in and the guys that went home from this camp: there are some brilliant cricketers sat on the sidelines that are still trying to find a way in.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
WhatsApp to soon let you mute group chats forever
WhatsApp to soon let you mute group chats forever
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In