I expect Day-Night Test between India and Australia next year: Adam Gilchrist

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:41 IST

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist said that he is now a supporter of Day-Night Test matches and he expects that India will play Australia in a Day-Night Test next year. Cricket Australia had proposed India play the Adelaide Test under lights during the last tour of Australia in 2018 but the BCCI turned down the offer. Current playing conditions stipulated by the ICC say the home nation can host a day-night Test only when the visiting board agrees to it. However, that will all change on November 22 when Virat Kohli & Co will play their first ever Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“They would be here next summer after the T20 World Cup. I expect there will be a Day/Night Test there. I haven’t heard from Cricket Australia but I expect there would be one,” Glichrist said on the sidelines of an event.

“I was a reluctant starter of Day/night Tests but now I can totally see the positive outcomes that is going to help Test cricket stay relevant,” he added.

READ: IPL 2020 auction to take place on December 19 in Kolkata - Report

There have been 11 Day/Night Tests so far with Australia being involved in five of them. Australia and New Zealand were the first to play the format in 2015. “There is going to teething issues, particulary in India with dew, working out what series, what venues and it is take a bit of time. I used to be worried about the statistic of the game, can you compare with Day/Night in twilight to batting in broad day light,” he explained.

“It is different. But there was a time we didn’t have covered wickets, helmets, so a lot of things have changed. It is a game that has evolved over time. So whatever it takes to keep it alive and now I am very supportive of Day/Night.”

The 47-year-old former Australia vice-captain was also asked about the newly-introduced World Test Championships in which teams are collecting points for every bilateral result. The event will culminate with the top two teams competing in the final in 2021.

READ: ‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan

“I understand why the ICC is trying to make sure that each Test means something even if it is 2-0 in a three-Test series, make sure that the teams keep fighting and salvage something towards the Test championship,” he said.

“It will be interesting to see over the cycle if players find it more relevant. But I don’t think it is necessary a guarantee that more people attending Test cricket. I think the days of consistent crowds of Test cricket are probably gone.

“The big marquee series like India-Australia and the Ashes will still garner a decent crowd. There’s still a very strong passive following of Test cricket,” he reasoned.

(With PTI Inputs)