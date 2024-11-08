'I explained to Sachin...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma told to follow Tendulkar's example to reignite old fire, attitude

After reaching out to Prithvi Shaw, former Australia captain Greg Chappell has advised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma about ways to rekindle their old run-machine self. Kohli and Rohit's collective failures hurt India in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, so much so that the team gotwhitewashed 0-3 at home for the first time in decades. With the five-Test series against Australia starting in less than three weeks' time, Kohli and Rohit's forms will be crucial if India is to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has stayed on Indian shores since 2017. Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma (R) can take a leaf out of Sachin Tendulkar's (M) book.(Agencies)

Kohli and Rohit are in their 30s; hence, age and slowing reflexes are bound to up with India's two batting stalwarts. Barring the occasional flashes of brilliance, Kohli and Rohit have struggled for runs. Kohli ended the New Zealand Tests with 93 runs from six innings, while Rohit finished with 91, numbers that are unbecoming of two of modern cricket's absolute best. With Kohli, Chappell feels the former skipper needs to bring back his aggressive self but, at the same time, mix it with caution and maturity.

"For Kohli, the task is one of rejuvenation. Known for his unmatched intensity, passion and high standards, Kohli’s recent travails will have annoyed him. The aggressive mindset that propelled him to greatness must now coexist with patience and focus. He enters this series hungry to reiterate his authority as India’s most formidable batsman of his generation," Chappell wrote in his column for Sydney Morning Herald.

Kohli has proven his ability to succeed on Australian soil. Who could forget his remarkable performance in the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he notched up four centuries? While the 2017 series saw a rare slump as he struggled to score even 50 runs, his gritty century in Perth four years later reminded everyone why he's among the best. After missing the last series in Australia to be with his family for his daughter's birth, Kohli is likely eager to make a grand return this time around.

As for Rohit, India's skipper, his recent strategy of aggressive shot-making without settling in has raised some concerns. For him to find form in Australia, Chappell suggests, he'll need to strike a balance between two very important aspects.

"As captain, he must maintain his own form while shouldering the pressure of leadership – a delicate balance he’ll need to master if India is to thrive. This Test series, then, is more than just another chapter in cricket; it is a testament to the challenges that father time presents to even the most skilled players," wrote Chappell.

"Each player is more than a celebrated cricketer; they are icons of the determination and skill that defines our game. This series will be a defining chapter in their legacies. For Sharma, Kohli, and (Steve) Smith, the true battle is not against their opponents but against time itself."

The Tendulkar chapter that Kohli, Rohit can take help from

Before Chappell took over as Team India's head coach in 2005 – leading to a turbulent few years – he had already spent time working with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, focusing purely on their batting. Tendulkar, in particular, serves as a valuable example for today's players on how to adapt with age and overcome evolving challenges. During Tendulkar's transitional phases, when he wondered 'why batting becomes difficult with age', Chappell's guidance proved invaluable, helping him navigate these changes with remarkable success.

"I explained to him that the mental demands of batting intensify with age: Batting gets harder because you realise how hard it is to make runs at this level and how difficult it is to maintain the mental focus that is required to be successful. It is not the eyesight or the reflexes that drop off; it is the intense focus that is required that becomes harder to sustain. When one is younger, the mind is focused on making runs," Chappell mentioned in his column.

"A younger player often focuses solely on scoring runs, unburdened by overthinking pitch conditions, match situation or their own weaknesses. As you age, the opposition has put work into finding your weaknesses, and you are more aware of the conditions and the situation of the game."

As Tendulkar aged, he continually adjusted his approach, ensuring his runs remained steady and avoiding extended slumps, aside from occasional blips. For players in their mid-30s, balancing respect for their bodies with maintaining high intensity is crucial – a strategy Chappell believes will benefit both Kohli and Rohit.

"As a young player, you don't worry about the conditions or the situation of the game, you only see the ball and how to make runs. If you want to play like you did as a younger player, you have to rekindle the attitude and the thought processes that you had as a younger player. That is the greatest challenge for the ageing player," Chappell had explained to Tendulkar.

"This sentiment captures what Sharma, Kohli and (Steve) Smith will confront this series. They know that opposition teams have scrutinised their techniques, studied their weaknesses and developed strategies specifically to exploit even minor chinks."