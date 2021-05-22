'I feel that could have been the source': Saha reveals theory how he may have contracted Covid-19

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha was one of the players who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus before the Indian Premier League 2021 was suspended by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council. Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were reported to be the first two positive cases in the IPL bio-bubble on May 3rd, which led to the cancellation of KKR's encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore that evening.

The same evening, reports broke out that Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach L Balaji and a CSK bus driver have also tested positive for the virus, leading to speculations that CSK's encounter against Rajasthan Royals on May 5th may be postponed.

On May 4th, SRH were set to face off against Mumbai Indians, but it was reported early morning that Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra and SRH's Saha have both tested positive for the virus. Soon after the report broke out, the BCCI and IPL GC announced the decision to suspend the tournament.

Speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda, Saha revealed the scenes before he started feeling Covid-19 symptoms at SRH camp. He further explained why he did not come to the ground for Sunrisers' encounter against Rajasthan Royals on May 2nd afternoon.

“We had one practice session before playing the Chennai Super Kings on April 28. Then before the Rajasthan Royals game on May 2, we had two training sessions. I attended both practices and on the night of the RR game, I suddenly started feeling cold for about 20-25 minutes. Considering the situation in our country, I called my doctor the next morning and asked if I should go for breakfast.

“He asked me to stay put in my room, then I had to undergo two COVID-19 tests in two days both of which returned negative. The Rajasthan match was over by then and I didn’t travel to the ground. It was on the third day on May 3 that I reported positive,” Saha said.

“Before me, two players each from KKR and CSK, and Amit Mishra had tested positive. But none of us anticipated the postponement of IPL 2021. In fact, I had high fever only for the first two days, then it was normal around the 98-99 mark. My health didn’t break down as such, just that my nose was blocked and I wasn’t getting any smell,” he further added.

The India wicketkeeper-batsman further insisted that there was no Covid-19 bio-bubble breach at SRH camp and further went on to explain his theory on how he may have contracted the virus.

“We used the airport, landed in Delhi and even played the CSK game there. So if I had contracted the virus at the airport, the symptoms could’ve shown up before or during the CSK game itself. The day before I returned positive, two to four CSK members showed symptoms. And two days before that, we had played versus Chennai and I was present at the ground. I had interacted with a few CSK guys during practice, so I feel that could have been the source," Saha said.

“When we played in the UAE last year, there used to be no one around us even during practice sessions. But here, we are sharing the space with groundsmen, people outside the ground are also peeping through the gates or over the wall. Nobody breached the bubble, so there must have been some small opening somewhere – either through the driver, the Chennai team or somebody at the ground,” he signed off.