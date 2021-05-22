'India going through their best time': Panesar says Kohli's team can 'beat England 5-0' in Test series

Monty Panesar feels India are playing their best cricket and have what it takes to secure their first Test series win in England in 14 years. In fact, so formidable is India's squad that the former England spinner feels Virat Kohli's men can dish out a 5-0 hammering on the hosts.

With India playing the final of the WTC final in June, to be followed by the five-Test series starting in August, Panesar is confident that if India can inflict a clean sweep over England, it could be their greatest overseas Test series win of all time.

"I think India are going through their best time. When the weather is warm in August, they can even play with two spinners in English conditions. The current Indian team has the potential to defeat England 5-0. After Alastair Cook's retirement, the English top-order hasn't looked reliable. If India managed to register a clean sweep, it'll be their greatest overseas series win," Panesar told India TV.

Panesar responded to several questions from fans on his Twitter handle in regards to the India vs England Test series, reiterating that if the wickets in England assist spin, there is every chance of a 5-0 outcome in favour of India. "Five Test matches are in August where we will expect warmer conditions. Indian spinners will come into the game, India have a chance 5-0," Manesar responded to a tweet.

One of the reasons behind Panesar's prediction, as he earlier mentioned is lack of depth in England's top order. The likes of Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Rory Burns have played handy knocks but none has been able to really cement a spot in the Playing XI. "The top order will be England's issue. Most county batsmen take the off-stump guard. At release point their head is outside off stump. Bowl at the stumps," Panesar tweeted.