‘I find it quite annoying’: Jofra Archer responds to Michael Vaughan’s statement on his commitment to Test cricket

England’s performance in the recently-concluded Test series against India has drawn a lot of criticism from former players. After winning the first Test in Chennai, England were outplayed by India in the next three matches. England batsmen failed to respond to the turning tracks on offer in the last three Tests.

England also decided to rotate the squad in between the Test series and it proved detrimental as they lost the contest by a margin of 1-3.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was critical of the England team management due to the rotation policy. England seamer Jofra Archer commented that he saw an article from Vaughan that said 'if Jofra doesn't love Test cricket, England needs to find out why.' He responded by saying that he is annoyed by ‘how people read into stuff and form their own opinions’.

READ | England focus on T20 as Test, IPL debate goes on

"Comments like 'he's not committed' or 'he's not good enough' appear as soon as you are not 110 percent. I find it quite annoying how people read into stuff and form their own opinions. I saw an article from Michael Vaughan in which he said, 'if Jofra doesn't love Test cricket, England needs to find out why.' We've never had a conversation about cricket, so I found it a bit odd. He doesn't know what makes me tick. He doesn't know what's driving me," wrote Jofra Archer for Daily Mail.

He also stated that his attitude towards playing Test cricket for England has never changed.





"Let me be clear about something: I've never changed my attitude towards playing for England. I've always wanted to play all three formats. That hasn't changed, and never will as far as I'm concerned. I always dreamed of playing Test cricket and don't feel I've had a bad game so far — yet unless I am taking four or five wickets in an innings, I am placed under scrutiny and some people start trying to decipher what's going on," added Jofra.

"Everyone must start somewhere, and I am still relatively new to Test cricket. I am making my way, much the same as the two great bowlers in this England set-up, James Anderson and Stuart Broad once did. And I am happy with a bowling average of 31 so far because I can get better."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON