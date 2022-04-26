'I had played just 1 match against India. Requested Lala to have a word': Shaheen reveals Afridi's advice before WC game

Until October 24 of 2021, Pakistan had never defeated India in a World Cup game. The numbers made rounds on headlines of match previews and on social media as the big day approached. And despite the lopsided rivalry and India entering the T20 World Cup as favourites, Pakistan stunned world cricket with a sensational and authoritative 10-wicket win in Dubai. Shaheen Shah Afridi had played a key role in the game picking the most three important wickets, but only six months since the memorable win revealed how Shahid Afridi's special advice before the game helped him.

Shaheen had emulated what Mohammed Amir had done to India in 2017 Champions Trophy final. He removed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early in the game before getting rid of then India captain Virat Kohli in the death overs to restrict the team for just 151 for seven. Shaheen finished with 3 for 31 in four overs.

Speaking to Geo Super on Tuesday, Shaheen revealed that he was keen to make the most of the India game in the T20 World Cup and hence had requested Shahid Afridi to have a word with him.

“When we had that match against India in the T20 World Cup, I requested Lala to have a word with me. Because before that I played just one match against India, that too in Asia Cup, with was in One-Day format. And this was a T20 game and we never won a World Cup game against India. So I thought that this was a big opportunity for me. So I called Lala for some tips and asked him, 'What different do I do today?'. He gave me very good advice and told, 'Do something so that the entire stadium notices only Shaheen' and give your 100 percent in bowling and fielding. I just did that and we got the results,” he said.

Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down the target in 17.5 overs as the Men on Green registered their first ever World Cup win against India.