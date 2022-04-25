'I have great respect for him but he was not much of a wicket-taker': SRH's Brian Lara makes massive statement on Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a remarkable turnaround in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). They lost their first two games to stand at the bottom of the table, but since then won all their next five games to steer to the top of the table. Their only concern however pertains to the spin attack and given that the pitches will wear out in the second half of this IPL season, it might be a concern for SRH who are without Rashid Khan. However, SRH batting coach Brian Lara brushed aside the concern and rather made a massive statement on the Afghanistan spin sensation. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Rashid was SRH's mainstay bowler during his stay at the franchise until 2021. He picked 93 wickets for the team in 76 innings at an economy rate of just 6.33 and strike rate of 19.5. However, Rashid had opted to be part of the mega auction and SRH let go of him retaining Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Rashid did not make the mega auction list as he was roped in by Gujarat Titans as one of their three draft picks for the season and named their vice-captain. In seven matches for the new franchise, he picked eight wickets at 6.50 runs per over.

When asked about the spin department by former Enhgland cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Saturday on Star Sports, Lara hailed Rashid, but opined that teams have managed to defend him rather than go big against him and hence he has not been the same wicket-taking bowler he was once before.

"I have a great respect for Rashid Khan but I believe we have the right combination. Rashid Khan was someone who opposition teams decided to defend against, he was not much of a wicket-taker," Lara said after SRH's win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Lara instead was proud of the options at SRH's disposal in the spin department which comprises of Washington Sundat, J Suchith and Shreyas Gopal.

"Yes (economy of) 5.5-6 runs per over is great but I think when you have a guy like Washington Sundar spinning the ball into the left-handers in the first six overs, He is an asset. Suchith has come in as his replacement due to injury and he is an asset as well.

"We have gone in with four fast bowlers every single game so far. Of course, the pitches may change, they may have less grass later on. We have Shreyas Gopal as well, though he hasn't had a game so far. He is also someone who has a hat-trick in the IPL. I still think we have a lot in the reserves to show the IPL and I am not too worried. All respect to Rashid Khan, if he was a member of this team, I think we might have been 7 out of 7, I don't know," Lara added.