e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / I’ll not be happy if I don’t get at least one century in England: Roston Chase

I’ll not be happy if I don’t get at least one century in England: Roston Chase

The 28-year-old, who has scored 1,695 runs including five hundreds in 32 Tests, said he wants to be rated higher as a batsmen and was looking forward to pile up some runs in England.

cricket Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester,
West Indies' Roston Chase tosses the ball as he prepares to bowl in the nets during a training session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against India, in Chennai.
West Indies' Roston Chase tosses the ball as he prepares to bowl in the nets during a training session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against India, in Chennai.(AP)
         

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase wants to be taken more seriously as a batsman and says personally it would be a big disappointment if he fails to score at least a century in the three-Test series against England, starting July 8 in Southampton.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 1,695 runs including five hundreds in 32 Tests, said he wants to be rated higher as a batsmen and was looking forward to pile up some runs in England.

“I’ve always wanted to score a century in England. I scored a century against England in the Caribbean, but I would love to get one in England,” he told media via video conference.

“As I said, when you score hundreds in England, I think, as a batsman people take you more serious and rate you a bit higher. I’m looking to have a good series with the bat, score as many runs as possible. I will not be happy if I don’t get at least one century.”While opening duo of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope will look to provide starts, Chase will have to share more responsibility in the middle order in the absence of Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, who had refused to tour England amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to family concerns.

“It’s fair to say that we haven’t had the best time as a top order. But I think some of the guys have played 30 or more Test matches, so the guys are experienced and know how to get runs at that level - so we are ever improving,” said Chase, who averages 24.75 in away Tests.

“It’s just for us to get that confidence and belief back in our batting in the top order and I think that will be fine because the guys know they have the ability.”The West Indies team will also face the challenge of taking on fellow Barbadian, Jofra Archer, who is one of the vital cog in England’s bowling attack.

Chase, who had faced a 20-year-old Archer in a club game in Sussex Premier League in 2015, is hoping to get success against him.

“I do remember the game we played against Jofra,” Chase said.”This was before he even played for Sussex or anything like that. He actually got five wickets, he got me out as well. He pulled up after he got the five wickets and batting became a lot easier for us.

“He was always a good talent but he wasn’t as rapid as he is now.”The off-spinner also pointed out that the stint in Sussex Premier League made him mentally stronger.

“The pitches were a bit up and down so I didn’t get many runs. But it really helped my cricket as a batsman and my all-round game. Not only skill-wise, it really helped me mentally,” Chase said.”I was alone out there. I only had the guys that played in the side with me and outside of the cricket, the guys were busy. It was just me on my own, trying to do my best. That really toughened me up as a cricketer and mentally.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In