'I never thought I would get to play Test cricket again': KL Rahul makes major revelation ahead of South Africa series

Opener KL Rahul is set to don the hat of India's Test vice-captain for the three-match Test series against South Africa. An appointment that came after Rohit Sharma's ouster from the series due to a left hamstring injury, could perhaps augur well for the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit, given the fact that the Karnataka batter was in great touch in England where he mustered 315 runs in eight innings.

The 29-year-old Rahul, who debuted in Test cricket in 2014, has played 40 matches so far and scored 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with six centuries and 12 half-centuries. The move by the Indian board to assign Rahul the vice-captaincy also means that the all-format player is being looked at as the long-term leader in the future.

India have already commenced their practice sessions in South Africa and ahead of the Test series opener in Centurion, Rahul had a candid chat with fellow opener and pal Mayank Agarwal. The pair has known each other for many years, having shared the dressing room for the Karnataka team and opened for the Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Rahul and Mayank had first opened for India together in Sydney in 2019. Almost three years later, the duo gears up to face the new cherry in South Africa. Interestingly, Rahul was dropped from the playing XI in 2018, which paved the way for Mayank's Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Rahul was handed a lifeline in England and he came out all guns blazing to make 84 and 26 in the first at Trent Bridge and a magnificent century in the first innings at the Lord's. The right-handed dashers also said that he had never thought to don the whites again for India until "things changed quickly".

"Before 6-7 months or a year ago, I never thought I would get to play Test cricket again. Things changed quickly and I am very happy anhappyateful for such a huge responsibility is given to me as vice-captain for this tour. I am looking forward to giving my best," Rahul said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"I have bitter-sweet memories from Boxing Day. I debuted on a Boxing Day Test in Australia, but that did not go well. I lost my position again. I felt that's the end for me. I think I have become more balanced in my approach to the game. I have changed a lot from how I used to play in 2014 when I made my debut and in 2018," he further said.

Mayank didn't miss the chance to pull Rahul's leg during the conversation and asked whether responsibility in the Indian team comes with grey hair. In response, Rahul said he's started to "get a few" after captaining Punjab Kings. After parting ways with the Punjab-based outfit, Rahul is highly tipped to take a similar role in the Lucknow franchise.

"I've started getting a few.. but that's from IPL captaincy and not the responsibility here. But I'm happy to get such a responsibility and it's an honor to be the vice-captain of the Indian team. Anyone would take that and no one would worry about the grey hair," said Rahul.

Rahul also shared his experience of working with Rahul Dravid, saying that the batting great has got experiences to share and help the team prepare for the SA challenge. "Having Dravid with us this time is very helpful. He's played a lot of cricket here and scored a lot of runs too. He's got a lot of experiences to share and he's helping us to prepare the best way we can. That's a big boost for us."

On facing South African quicks and the nature of the wicket, Rahul said, "South African pitches have a spongy bounce.. especially here in Centurion. You have got to be a lot more patient. We all know what kind of bowling attack South Africa have. It's a country where you really enjoy batting once you get used to the pace and bounce. For openers, those first 30-35 overs with the new ball will be tested. We need to be patient and leave balls outside off stump, and know which balls to score against."

From playing domestic cricket to donning the whites for #TeamIndia together, the batting duo has come a long way. 👏 ??@28anand tracks the journey of @klrahul11 & @mayankcricket as they gear up for the SA challenge. 👍👍 #SAvIND



Full interview🎥 🔽https://t.co/0BcVvjOG8X pic.twitter.com/gcfDxbCFDe — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021