Perth [Australia], : Raw emotions, ecstasy, and joy filled the air as India secured a memorable and historic victory over Australia in the first Test at Perth. "I only believe Jassi bhai": A look at BTS footage following India's win at Perth

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India , players were seen celebrating their win.

A standout moment was Mohammed Siraj hugging Indian stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah and saying, "I only believe Jassi bhai," referencing a viral video of him praising the pace spearhead after India's T20 World Cup triumph against South Africa earlier this year.

During the video, Bumrah was also heard saying, "Abhi series khatam nahi hui hai" .

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1861008774938685503

In a wholesome gesture, Bumrah signed a bat for ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who congratulated his opponents on their victory.

In the match, India won the toss and chose to bat first but were bundled out for just 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant played crucial knocks, forming a vital 48-run sixth-wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets each. Australia's response was worse, reduced to 79/9 at one stage. However, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey added valuable runs, pushing the total to 104 and conceding a 46-run lead to India.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

India's second innings saw a massive lead being built. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put together a 201-run opening stand. Jaiswal also shared a 74-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal . Later partnerships, including an 89-run stand between Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar , and a 77-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy , propelled India to 487/6. This gave India a mammoth 533-run lead, setting Australia a target of 534.

Nathan Lyon was Australia's best bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took one wicket each.

At the end of Day 3, Australia was struggling at 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj taking one wicket. Despite early wickets on the fourth day, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh mounted a fightback. However, India eventually bowled out Australia for 238, securing a 295-run win.

Bumrah and Siraj were India's top bowlers, with Washington Sundar, Nitish, and Harshit chipping in with one wicket each.

Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets across the game.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.