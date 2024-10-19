I screamed ‘stop, stop’ but Rishabh Pant didn't look at me: Sarfaraz Khan on mix-up that nearly ended India's fightback

Sarfaraz Khan said it was his call for the second run that nearly brought about a premature end to Rishabh Pant's innings on Day 4 of the first Test against M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz said halfway through the first run, he realised that Pant might not be able to come back for the second run because of an injury to his right knee that had prevented him from keeping wickets since Day 3. India's Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan run between the wickets(PTI)

On the first ball of the 56th over, Sarfaraz Khan cut the ball to deep backward point off the bowling of Matt Henry. However, a huge mix-up ensued in the middle, and Rishabh Pant narrowly escaped a run-out. The left-handed batter took off late for the first run, but decided to come back for the second run. Somehow, New Zealand keeper Tom Blundell was unable to take the bails off, even when Pant was guilty of ball-watching.

At the non-striker's end, Sarfaraz Khan was seen yelling, gesturing and even jumping to stop Rishabh Pant but the latter came down halfway down the pitch for the second run. Sarfaraz Khan was also seen losing his cool at the experienced wicketkeeper.

Sarfaraz said it was decided by the team management that they won't go for quick runs while batting with Pant but the excitement of getting to his maiden Test century got to him and he ended up pushing the keeper-batter for the second run.

"Rishabh was hurt a day before. He was injured so we had discussed in the dressing room that we'll run conservatively while batting with him. But when I late cut that ball, I was nearing 100,, so I called for a double. Then, after completing the single, I realised that he had pain in his knees and would come back for the second. So I immediately shouted no no and raised my hand. I screamed 'stop stop' but he didn't look at him. But thank God, he was safe," Sarfaraz said after the day's play.

New Zealand hit back after Sarfaraz, Pant show

New Zealand hit back after smashing knocks by India's Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant on a rain-hit day four

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke took three wickets each to bowl out India for 462 in the final session in Bengaluru.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway came out to bat but only four balls were bowled and no runs were scored before bad light forced the players off, a heavy downpour began and stumps were called.

Sarfaraz, who struck 150, and the left-handed Pant, who hit 99, put on 177 runs for the fourth wicket to overhaul India's big deficit of 356 before the second new ball did the trick for the Black Caps.

Sarfaraz, who hit his first ton in four Test appearances, fell soon after reaching 150 when he was caught at cover off Tim Southee.

"Since I started playing cricket, it was my dream to play for India and score a 100 for India. I am happy," the 26-year-old Sarfaraz told reporters.

"It is not an easy wicket and I feel the game has not slipped out of our hands. If we can take out two or three quick wickets then they will suffer the same fate."