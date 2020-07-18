e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / I stand with Lungi Ngidi, our brothers and sisters: Graeme Smith to take the knee in support of BLM movement

I stand with Lungi Ngidi, our brothers and sisters: Graeme Smith to take the knee in support of BLM movement

“As Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa, a former Protea and captain, a teammate, a father, a brother, a friend and most importantly fellow South African, I am proud to support this incredibly important movement. There is no room for neutrality in on this topic,” Smith wrote on his Twitter handle.

cricket Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Johannesburg
Graeme Smith
Graeme Smith(Popperfoto via Getty Images)
         

Former captain and CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith will take the knee along with players and staff in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement during the 3TC Solidarity Cup at the Centurion.

Smith said he backed national team pacer Ngidi Lungi on the BLM movement which gathered momentum following the death of African-American George Floyd.

“As Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa, a former Protea and captain, a teammate, a father, a brother, a friend and most importantly fellow South African, I am proud to support this incredibly important movement. There is no room for neutrality in on this topic,” Smith wrote on his Twitter handle.

 

“I stand with Lungi Ngidi and our brothers and sisters around the world. I will join the teams tomorrow in taking the knee at the 3TC #SolidarityCup,” he wrote.

Floyd became a symbol of the anti-racism movement after he was killed at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, triggering widespread protests across the US and the world.

The 3TC Solidarity tournament begins on Saturday. It will feature some of South Africa’s top cricketers feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match.

Thirty former South Africa cricketers, including Makhaya Ntini, Herschelle Gibbs, Vernon Philander, Ashwell Prince, JP Duminy and Paul Adams have come out in support of the movement, saying racism remains part of the game in the country.

In a statement, the former cricketers threw their weight behind Ngidi, who was recently criticised by ex-Proteas like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenar for supporting the BLM campaign.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has also extended its support to the BLM movement.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally inches towards 17,000
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally inches towards 17,000
EC seeks suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19
EC seeks suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for Aug 2 return
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for Aug 2 return
‘Am I a good ODI player?’: How Dravid made a comeback after being dropped
‘Am I a good ODI player?’: How Dravid made a comeback after being dropped
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In