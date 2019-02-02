‘I think he has got the best technique’ – Steve Waugh picks world’s best batsman

Legendary Australia cricketer Steve Waugh feels that India captain Virat Kohli has a very sound batting technique and that is what sets him apart from the rest. When asked about who he feels is the best batsman out of Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Virat Kohli, the Aussie World Cup winning skipper gave his vote to the Indian superstar.

“I think Virat Kohli has got the best technique. If I told someone to model himself on a particular player I would say Kohli has got the perfect technique,” Waugh told ESPN Cricinfo.

Kohli is currently on a much-deserved break after guiding India to an ODI series win against New Zealand. The regular India skipper was rested for the final two ODIs against the Kiwis and the subsequent T20I series. Before that, he led the team to historic series wins in Australia in both the Test and ODI series.

Apart from team achievements, it was also a great season personally for the swashbuckling right-hander as he swept all the awards on offer at the ICC awards 2018. He became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary 2018.

Kohli was also been named the captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year for a fabulous run in international cricket. Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.

