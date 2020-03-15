‘I think India is still...’: Brian Lara has his say on Virat Kohli & Co’s Test series loss in New Zealand

cricket

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 12:16 IST

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara believes that India are still the best travelling team in the world despite losing the Test series against New Zealand on foreign soil. Virat Kohli & Co were completely outplayed in the recently concluded series and they were beaten in both the Test matches. However, Lara said that it can be because of the hectic fixtures where they played five T20Is and three ODIs ahead of the series. “I think India have been travelling very well in the last ten or so years. What happened in New Zealand, I think it’s more of an aberration, I think coming off so much one-day and T20 cricket, it might have been tough for them in the Test arena outside of India. But I think India is still maybe the best travelling team in the world,” Lara said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

The Road Safety World Series, where Lara was playing for West Indies legends, was been postponed due to the ongoing concerns over coronavirus. With the government issuing a notification that public gatherings should be avoided, the organisers had initially thought of continuing the remainder of the tournament behind closed doors at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai.

READ: CSK takes cheeky dig at Manjrekar’s ousting from BCCI commentary panel

However, now the organisers have decided to postpone the league. In a statement, the organisers said that the remaining seven matches in the series will now be played when the situation is conducive to hold public events with large gathering and there are no travel restrictions.

Speaking on the development, Tendulkar said that it was the right step under the circumstance to reschedule the tournament.

“The rescheduling of this series, held to create awareness about Road Safety, is unfortunate yet the right step. We all hope and pray that the spread of novel coronavirus is contained.”

READ: Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’

Lara echoed Sachin’s sentiment and said: “The situation is a little disappointing now but we are looking forward to come back and take part in the remaining games of the series.”

“People are hungry for cricket, they are hungry to see legends, like (Virender) Sehwag and Sachin (Tendulkar), when they come out to play cricket. So I think this tournament was awesome. The competition was even more than I expected.”

“It was very special, seeing Sachin back on the field again and seeing the crowd reaction,” he added.

(With agency inputs)