‘You will have to bear the consequences’ - Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’

cricket

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 10:52 IST

Former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar praised Babar Azam and hailed him as Pakistan’s greatest find. Azam, who is the T20I captain of Pakistan, is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a superb campaign and has scored 313 runs in nine matches at an average of 52.16 and a strike-rate of 127.75. “When you will bowl to Babar Azam on such an easy batting wicket, then you will have to bear the consequences. Babar Azam is one of the greatest finds of Pakistan,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO READ: ‘We wished to play like him’: Inzamam-ul-Haq names best ODI player ‘Pakistan has ever produced’

Babar Azam has been taking rapid strides in his International career. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting Ponting wrote, “I thought Babar was extremely impressive. Looks to have a lot of class and could well become one of the best batsmen in the world.”

Azam has confessed that is is a fan of Kohli and wants to emulate the way the Indian captain has taken his batting to the next level.

“Look he (Kohli) has already achieved a lot. He is a legend in his country. Honestly there is no comparison with me right now but eventually I also want to get where he is today,” Azam told PTI in an interview last year.

“The media and people have drawn comparisons between me and Virat Kohli but I realise that I still need to get more runs in red ball cricket to be ranked among the top players. That is why in recent months I have been focusing a lot on getting consistent scores in Test matches,” he added.