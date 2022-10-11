‘I think there could be a final between...’: Gayle's bold prediction for T20 World Cup finalists leaves fans stunned

The ICC T20 World Cup is all set to begin from October 16 in Australia, with Sri Lanka locking horns against Namibia in the tournament opener. A total of twelve teams will vie for glory, and the predictions for the same have already started coming. Defending champions Australia will have the home advantage but will also face stern challenges from India, England, Pakistan among others.

Sharing his views on the same, former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has made some bold prediction for the finalists of the showpiece event. Gayle believes Australia will be through to the final and will be joined by West Indies in the summit clash.

"I think there could be a final match between West Indies and Australia," Gayle told Dainik Jagran in an exclusive interview.

The 43-year-old cricketer, however, was quick to underline the tough road for West Indies in the T20 World Cup, with T20 specialists not being part of the squad.

"It will be very difficult for the West Indies team as the captain of the team is new and there is no Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Bravo in the team," he added.

Apart from the above mentioned names, Sunil Narine also isn't part of the West Indies team. Shimron Hetmyer has also not been considered for the squad, after the player missed his rescheduled flight to Australia.

As per Gayle, West Indies are a “dangerous team” and things could go in their favour by implementing the correct strategies on match days.

"Yes, it is definitely that the players who are included in the West Indies team are talented and can prove to be dangerous for any team. As everyone knows it is just a matter of adapting your strategy in the right way on match day. I hope the team plays well," said Gayle.

Here's how the fans reacted to Gayle's prediction:

Chris Gayle predicting West Indies in the T20 WC final is one hell of a prediction. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) October 10, 2022

Very bold from Gayle, WI still have to qualify first but can challenge anyone on their day. https://t.co/IBhQtA0a3j — Kai Lucas-Smith (@KaiLucasSmith) October 11, 2022

Can trust Ireland, Afghanistan surely more than west indies https://t.co/N2O8FhvFPh — Ultradepressedguy (@Depressedguy741) October 10, 2022

LOL, nowadays WI is weaker than even AFG and IRE — That Cricket Geek (@cricketgeek27) October 10, 2022

West Indies are yet to qualify for the Super 12 stage. They will compete alongside Ireland, Scotland and Zimbabwe in Group B and need to finish in the top two at the group stage to meet the heavyweights of the tournament.

