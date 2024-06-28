Georgetown , India skipper Rohit Sharma knew that 171 was going to be a very good score on a slow, holding surface thanks to the presence of "gun spinners" like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in his lineup. I thought 170 was a very good score on this surface: Rohit

Kuldeep and Axar shared six wickets between them equally as India crushed England by 68 runs to enter their third T20 World Cup final here on Thursday.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Rohit, who has now led India to the third global final in last 12 months, expressed hope that Virat Kohli is saving his best for the last the title clash against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

"At one stage, 145-150, as the game went on, after that partnership, we said another 25 runs. I can set the target in my mind, but I don't want to let anyone know about it, to the batters. They are all instinctive players. I thought 170 was a very good score on this surface," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

With Kuldeep and Axar taking 6 for 42 between them in eight overs, Rohit knew that victory was always on the cards.

"They are gun spinners. It's difficult to play some shots, the pressure is on them as well but they were calm and knew what to bowl. If the players play according to the conditions, things fall in place. Very pleasing with how we came through."

The win came about exactly the skipper wanted it to be executed.

"Very satisfying to win this game. We worked really hard as a unit. To win this game like that was a great effort from everyone. We adapted to the conditions really well. It was a challenge and we adapted. We played the conditions really well."

Kohli has only got 75 runs in seven innings but the skipper is least bothered about his premier batter's lack of form.

"He is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class and his importance. Form is never a problem. The intent is there. Absolutely ," Rohit seemed confident.

About playing another ICC tournament final in seven months' time, the skipper said he just wants his troop to be calm on the big day.

"We have been very calm as a team. We understand the occasion . Staying composed helps you make good decisions. That'll help us making the game through." Bowling slower worked for me: Axar ========================

Axar was menacing during the powerplay as he snapped three wickets one each with the first delivery of his first three overs to knock the stuffing out of England.

"The wicket was stopping and keeping low, so tried to bowl in the right areas. Since the wicket was slow, I tried bowling slower in this match and it worked for me. It wouldn't have worked had I bowled quicker. It would have been easier for their batters," Axar, who won the Player of The Match award, said.

Axar knew that 171 was enough, after getting inputs from the top-order batters. "Our batters told us that the wicket wasn't easy, so 160 was a good total according to us. That partnership was magnificent, they scored the occasional boundaries and rotated the strike."

India outplayed us: Jos Buttler ====================

England skipper Jos Buttler had no hesitation in admitting that his team was completely outplayed on the day.

"India certainly outplayed us. We let them get 20-25 runs too many. It was a challenging surface, they played well. They fully deserved this win," the England skipper said after the match.

Having thrashed India by 10 wickets in the 2022 semi-final at Adelaide, the shoe was on the other foot for the dashing opener.

"Very different conditions but credit to India. They played a very good game of cricket. With the rain around, we didn't expect the conditions to change too much. Don't think it really did. They out-bowled us. They had an above-par score."

Buttler admitted that not bowling Moeen Ali was a mistake.

"In hindsight, should have bowled Moeen in that innings with the way spin was bowling. We are really proud of everyone's effort. We stuck together, came up short when it mattered the most."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.