'I took 4 wickets in 4 overs. Sachin told me, don't finish it too early': Pakistan great's amusing 'Tendulkar' anecdote

In 2014, cricket fans were treated to a rare spectacle when a group of legendary players gathered at Lord’s for an exhibition match to celebrate the bicentenary of the iconic ground. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) XI, captained by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, took on the Rest of the World XI, led by the late Shane Warne. The match was a unique occasion; notably, it was one of the few instances where Indian and Pakistani cricketers shared the same dressing room, with Tendulkar teaming up with Pakistan's premier spinner at the time, Saeed Ajmal. Sachin Tendulkar prior to the MCC and Rest of the World match at Lord's Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)

Ajmal, who made a significant impact in the match by claiming four wickets, recently revealed an interesting anecdote from that day.

According to the spinner, Tendulkar had to gently remind him that it was an exhibition match, suggesting he ease off and allow the opposition batters some runs to make the contest more entertaining.

Despite Ajmal’s fiery spell, The RoW scored a strong 293/7 in fifty overs, but the MCC XI successfully chased down a target of 294 runs with over four overs to spare.

"I never got angry. I played with him in a league in 2010 (sic. 2014). He told me to get Pietersen out by doing "doosra". Then I got Pietersen out. He was very happy. Then when I took 4 wickets in 4 overs, Sachin told me that now the match has 6 wickets left, you should not finish it too early. He has always respected us. He is a very good man," the former leg-spinner said, as quoted by ANI.

The match was Tendulkar's first game in action since he retired the previous year, and he scored an impressive 44 off 45 deliveries. Aaron Finch, the Australian former captain, remained unbeaten on 181 in the innings.

For the RoW XI, Yuvraj Singh scored a blistering 132.

Ajmal on Tendulkar

The Pakistan spinner famously dismissed Tendulkar in the semi-final of the 2011 ODI World Cup, and recalled that it was moment of “happiness” for him. However, Ajmal stated that he has great respect for Tendulkar and he still calls him “sir.”

"Sachin is a great cricketer. The most honest and kind in the world. He is a legend. I call him Sir. He is worthy of that. In cricket, when you go to the ground, there is nothing like Sir, but I have played with him in it, it is a matter of honour for me. I have got him out, it is a matter of happiness for me. I will always remember this and whenever I played with him, I played as a human with respect," Ajmal said further.