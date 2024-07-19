'I trust you. You will win it for us': How 'Gauti bhaiya' played crucial role in KKR star's maiden India ODI call-up

The BCCI on Thursday announced Team India's squads for the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka later this month, with one of the biggest stories being Suryakumar Yadav's ascension as the side's new captain in the shortest format. While batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also made a return in ODIs, another key highlight was the maiden fifty-over call-up for young pacer Harshit Rana. Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians (PTI)

The 22-year-old received his T20I call-up earlier this month during the tour of Zimbabwe but didn't play. He will now be rubbing shoulders with Rohit and Kohli in ODIs and, in an interview with PTI, credited head coach Gautam Gambhir with his career transformation.

Rana, who diligently worked his way up from the junior levels and frequently faced being overlooked, caught national attention after an outstanding IPL season this year. His tally of 19 wickets played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' victorious campaign; Gambhir was the mentor of the side.

“If my outlook towards the game has changed, a lot of it has got to do with Gauti bhaiyya's presence in the KKR dressing room and how he changed my mindset. At the elite level, you require skills but more than skills you require the heart to handle the pressure,” Rana said.

"Gauti bhaiyya would always tell me 'Mere ko tere pe trust hai. Tu match jeetake aayega'. (I trust you, you can win the match)," Rana recalled his interactions with the new India head coach."

In 2022, Rana began his career with promise, playing seven Ranji Trophy matches for Delhi and taking 28 wickets. However, injuries soon hampered his progress, limiting his participation in red-ball cricket. Despite these setbacks, he excelled in white-ball formats, delivering impressive performances for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 22 wickets in 14 games and 28 wickets in 25 T20 matches.

Showcasing his talent on the big stage, he consistently nailed blockhole deliveries, wide yorkers, and slow bouncers while playing at Eden Gardens in front of 60,000 fans.

“If you ask about the pressure part it is Gautam Gambhir's advice. He would say, 'what's the worst thing that will happen? You will get hit and we can lose the match. But if you don't face your fears, how will you overcome them'?” said Rana.

“There will always be a new day, new match and things will fall in place. That's what you train for”

Seniors return

Among bowlers, Mohammed Siraj also made his comeback to the side in ODIs, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav leading the spin attack. Additionally, Washington Sundar has also found a place in the ODI squad, as Ravindra Jadeja didn't find a place.

In addition to Rohit and Kohli, KL Rahul makes a comeback alongside Rishabh Pant, while Shreyas Iyer, too, returns following a tough start to the year, when he lost his place in the BCCI's annual contracts list.