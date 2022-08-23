'I try to hit 100-150 sixes daily': Star Pakistan batter opens up on power-hitting strategy ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Gearing up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, star Pakistan batter Asif Ali spoke about his preparations for the upcoming T20I tournament. A known power-hitter, he revealed that he hits '100-150 sixes daily'. Speaking to PCB, he spoke about his batting strategy and explained its reason. "I bat in a position where an average of over 10 is required. For that, you need to hit big shots and that requires a lot of practice", he said.

"I usually hit 100-150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 to 5 in the match", he further added.

Explaining how he adapts to the match situation, the cricketer said, "It depends on the match situation. When I come to bat in T20Is, there is always pressure on me. I try to hit the ball according to its line and length. I never think of playing the same shot again and again".

Pakistan face India for their Asia Cup opener on Sunday, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Asif also spoke about the importance of playing tape-ball cricket, as it helped him with power-hitting. He said, "Tape-ball cricket helps me a lot in power-hitting. In tape-ball cricket, you have to play with a straight bat and still head which increases your concentration. Also, there are limited overs and you score big targets. Still today whenever I get time, I play tape-ball cricket".

Pakistan will be without star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the tournament. The pacer is out due to an injury. He has been replaced by Mohammad Hasnain. Recently, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq called it 'a massive setback for Pakistan'. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "It’s a massive setback for Pakistan that Shaheen Afridi is out of the Asia Cup. If you look at the last match against India, he created pressure right from the very first over in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup."

"It’s a tough decision for Pakistan as Shaheen has been ruled out of the tournament, but injuries are part of the game."

