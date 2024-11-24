'I won't give more than 100% if they pick me in IPL auction': India all-rounder's bombshell against PBKS

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is nearly here and ahead of the two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has dropped a bombshell, saying he doesn't want to be picked by Punjab Kings. The 36-year-old stated that he did not have a good experience during his stint with the franchise co-owned by Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta. Punjab Kings head into IPL 2025 auction with the biggest purse (PTI)

K Gowtham was a part of Punjab Kings squad for the 2020 season and he only featured in two matches. Ahead of the season, he was bought by PBKS for INR 6.20 crore.

In an interview with Cricket.com, K Gowtham said that he will never be able to give his best for the franchise.

When the all-rounder was asked if there is one team that he doesn't wish to play for in the IPL, he said: “I would say Punjab Kings. I’m just being very honest. Reason being, I’ve never had a good experience with them.”

“There are other things. It’s not just about cricket, there are other things as well. It’s not the way I would want to be treated as a cricketer,” he added

'Wouldn't give more than 100 per cent'

During the interaction, the all-rounder also said that he always gives more than 100 per cent when he takes the field, however, this won't be the case if he is picked by the Punjab-based franchise.

“I think there’s a lot more what I wear on my sleeve. When I play for a team, I always give 100%, more than 100% on the field. I never keep anything back. But I wouldn’t give more than 100% to Punjab Kings if they pick me," he said.

Gowtham has so far played 36 matches in the cash-rich league, taking 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.24. He has also scored 247 runs with a smashing strike rate of 166.89.

He has represented teams like Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Talking about the mega auction, Punjab Kings have the biggest purse of INR 110.50 crore in their coffers. The franchise retained just two players and both are uncapped. PBKS have stuck with Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

Gowtham is among 577 players who will go under the hammer.