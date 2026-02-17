Ian Healy launches five-minute rant after Australia’s horror exit from T20 World Cup: ‘They have duped us’

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy launched into a five-minute rant after watching Mitchell Marsh's side struggle in the T20 World Cup 2026. The 2021 champions endured a group-stage exit after back-to-back defeats – to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka – and were officially eliminated once the Group B match between Zimbabwe and Ireland was washed out due to rain in Pallekele. Ian Healy tore into Australia for the shambolic performance in the T20 World Cup. (AFP)

Australia’s campaign has been marred by a string of injuries. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out before the start of the 20-team tournament, while Marsh missed the first two matches and returned against Sri Lanka, scoring 54. However, a toothless bowling display meant Australia failed to defend 181.

Also Read: Ireland vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Rain eases at Pallekele, toss delayed as ground staff battle wet outfield Speaking on SEN Cricket, Healy was sharply critical of the squad selected for the World Cup, lambasting the management for poor planning and failing to make proper use of available resources. He also likened Australia’s 2026 campaign to England’s Ashes debacle, where the Three Lions slumped to a 1-4 defeat despite high expectations surrounding the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum partnership.

“Well, let's see if we can dissect this. The Australians bundled out in an early stage of a World Cup, which is more than likely. We were duped, just like England cricket, you know, in the lead-up to the Ashes. There was defiance, if ever criticised. There was a denial that we could be wrong when we've picked a power team to play in finicky, finesse conditions of Sri Lanka and India. And there was total confidence that we'll be right,” said Healy.

“Get real, Australia. Our captain decided to retire post-Boomrah and finish his Shield cricket in December to have this tournament to totally devote to. He was excited about the squad that had been developing at every chance. They had been on global tours all around the world, yet we had two bowlers and our best batsmen dropped in our probably final match for one all-rounder and one bowler and the captain himself, his return. This was to lengthen our batting order.”