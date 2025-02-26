Ibrahim Zadran leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly; shatters Ben Duckett's Champions Trophy record in 4 days

For the second time in four days, the record for the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy was shattered. Incidentally, both happened at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. If it was England's Ben Duckett last week against Australia, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran made his way up to the top of the elite chart on Wednesday in the match against England. Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Afghanistan(AFP)

Lacing 12 boundaries and six maximums, Zadran notched up his sixth ODI century before converting it to a record-breaking 177 off 146 balls as Afghanistan rode on the brilliance of their run machine to recover from a top-order collapse and finished with 325 for seven in 50 overs.

With the knock, Zadran not only surpassed India legends Sachin Tendulkar (141 vs. Australia, 1998) and Sourav Ganguly (141* vs. South Africa, 2000) but also went past New Zealand great Nathan Astle (145* vs. USA, 2004) and Duckett (166) to set the record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

It was also the highest score by an Afghanistan batter as Zadran went past his previous best of 162 against Sri Lanka in 2022, and the fourth-highest ODI score by a batter in Pakistan. In addition, Zadran's 177 is now the second-highest individual score by an Asian batter in an ICC ODI tournament as he went past Kapil Dev's iconic knock of 175 in the 1983 World Cup, only to stand behind Ganguly (183 vs Sri Lanka, 1999 World Cup). Overall, it is the joint eighth-highest best knock by a batter on that list.

Zadran's 177 leads Afghanistan to 325/7

Afghanistan did not make a perfect start to the must-win game against England. Having elected to bat first in Lahore, the top order succumbed to Jofra Archer's (3/64) pace and accuracy with the new ball. The team slumped to 37 for three inside the Power Play.

Zadran then began the repair work with able assistance from captain Hashmathullah Shahidi (40), as the pair forged a 103-run stand for the fourth wicket, and Azmatullah Omarzai (41), with whom he milked 72 runs for the fifth wicket. Later, he plundered 111 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammed Nabi (40, 24b) to put England through the wringer.